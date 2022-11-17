BUTTE – Another weekend, another opportunity for college basketball teams to gain experience ahead of their conference schedule. The Orediggers host the Montana Tech Fall Classic on Nov. 18 and 19 in a tournament featuring four teams, four games and two rematches.
In addition to Tech, the competition includes Providence, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and Dickinson State (N.D.). The action begins with a matchup between the Dickinson State Blue Hawks and the Providence Argonauts at 3 p.m. on Friday.
DSU enters the weekend with a 1-5 record on the heels of two close losses at the Western Classic. The Blue Hawks lost a battle with Montana Western, 61-60 and fell to Tech, 76-68. John Evans leads the team in scoring with 9.8 points per game on 50% shooting from three-point range. Tyce Dahlberg averages 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Providence is 3-1 entering the Fall Classic, with its lone defeat against Lewis-Clark State. In the Argos’ three victories over Portland Bible College, SAIT and Walla Walla they have won by an average margin of 52 points. Three-point shooting has been a bright spot for Providence early in the season. The Argos are 21st in the NAIA in three-pointers per game with 11 and have shot 40.4% (28th) from behind the arc.
Kenny Curtis has shot 47.1% from deep and leads Providence in scoring with 13.8 points per game. Forward Jake Olsen averages 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Tech has their first test of the weekend against the Lewis-Clark State Warriors at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Orediggers 4-0 record resulted in a rise from No. 23 to No. 18 in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The team had a successful trip south for the Western Classic last weekend, with victories over Eastern Oregon and Dickinson State.
“LC State is an NAIA powerhouse, they go to the national tournament nearly every year. They used to be in the Frontier Conference so there is great familiarity with them and we have the utmost respect for them,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
The Orediggers undefeated start to the season can be credited to a variety of things. Tech averages the fewest turnovers per game (7) in the NAIA and is sixth in opponent’s field goal percentage (35.2%). Sophomore forward Michael Ure won the Frontier Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row after recording a double-double in both games at the Western Classic.
Ure has been the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points to go along with 9.3 rebounds per game. Caleb Bellach is averaging 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with 46.2% shooting from three-point range.
LC State is 3-1 on the young season, with its only loss to No. 1 Arizona Christian in their opening game, 73-54. They have defeated Park Gilbert (Ariz.), Rocky Mountain College and Providence so far this season. The Warriors have been defensively sound in their first four games, allowing 62.3 points per game (31st) and an opponent’s field goal percentage of 38.6% (30th).
Sophomore guard Davian Brown leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game and shoots 42.9% from long range. Silas Bennion averages 11 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals a game for the Warriors.
LC State and Providence get a chance for a rematch on Saturday at 1 p.m. In their previous game on Nov. 12, LC State defeated Providence 80-59. The Argos were held to 36.7% from the field and 14.3% from behind the arc. Conversely, LC State shot 54.2% from the field and 42.9% from deep. The Warriors had four double-digit scorers in the victory, led by Bennion with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
The day of rematches continues on Saturday with a matchup between Tech and DSU at 3 p.m. The Orediggers walked away with an eight-point victory last weekend, but the game was closer than the final score may indicate. The Blue Hawks led by five points late in the first half.
Tech’s 50% three-point shooting along with 17 points each from Bellach and Ure were too much for DSU to overcome. Trey Hladky led the Blue Hawks with 13 points in addition to five rebounds.
It’s another clash between Hiatt and his former assistant at Tech, Derek Selvig, the current head coach at DSU.
“He (Selvig) is a huge part of why we are where we are now,” Hiatt said. “Dickinson is a very tough challenge for us, they do a lot of things similar to us for obvious reasons.”
Tech and LC State will look to continue their winning ways, while Providence and DSU have a chance to avenge early season losses.
