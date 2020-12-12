DILLON — The Montana Tech Orediggers opened Frontier Conference play in what head coach Carly Sanon called a "dog fight", which resulted in her squad upsetting the reigning NAIA champions 69-57 on Saturday at Straugh Gymnasium.
After nearly 30 practices without an official test, the Orediggers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Frontier Conference) made the most of their first opportunity on an opponent's court. Coach Sanon credited those practices as well as the team's eagerness to play for the big win.
"We've been chomping at the bit to play, and we didn't just play each other we got to play as a team," Sanon said. "Tonight it was an absolute great game, and that's just Frontier Conference women's basketball for you."
The Bulldogs led most of the first half by as many as 10 points. But the Orediggers' persistence and a final-minute three by Mesa Williams trimmed the Bulldogs' lead to just two at the half.
Rebounding was a key factor as the Orediggers pulled away in the second half. With only six rebounds during the first half, Sanon said rebounding was discussed at halftime.
"I thought our post players in Celestina Faletoi and Brooke Heggie did a good job. We talked at halftime about really wanting to crash the boards," Sanon said. "We missed some threes but we got the ball inside when we needed to and scored."
Tavia Rooney had a standout performance for the Orediggers, finishing with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Rooney also showed defensive intensity in crucial moments, coming up with a block and two steals.
The ability to beat the trademark pressure defensive of Montana Western may have been the most impressive aspect of the Orediggers' victory. The Bulldogs only forced 20 turnovers, compared to their previous two outings against College of Idaho when they forced more than 35.
"I'm really proud of our girls, we definitely practiced for (the press)," Sanon said. "Ally Cleverly who's sitting out this year leads the press in practice and she is fast. So that really prepared us for what we saw tonight."
Mollie Peoples also contributed heavily in the win with 15 points and four rebounds. Mesa Williams finished with 8 points, four assists, seven rebounds and two steals in an all-around performance.
Brynley Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points. Paige Holmes also played well with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals. The Bulldogs shot just 28% from the field and 21% from 3-point range.
"This gave us some confidence, winning against a really good team," Sanon said. "It was a really great game but now we have to turn around and come back here tomorrow and face Western again, which will be very tough."
Montana Western dropped to 2-1, and 0-1 in conference with the loss to Montana Tech.
Saturday's game was the third hosted at Straugh Gymnasium with no-fan attendance this season. Tomorrow's game will also not host fans in a back-to-back format, a new challenge for Frontier Conference teams.
"It's gonna be tough," Sanon said. "Before I played in the Frontier Conference it was back-to-back, but not when I played. I've never had to do this as a coach or player so I don't know, we'll have to see how it goes."
Montana Tech will play Montana Western again tomorrow in Dillon at 2 p.m.. The game will be live streamed on Montana Western's website.
