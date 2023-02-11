GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Providence women celebrated four seniors then went out and beat Montana Tech 68-54 Saturday in Frontier Conference action in Great Falls.
The Argos came out hot making 8 of their first 17 shots including four three-pointers in building a 22-14 lead after one quarter. Senior Brooklyn Harn made 3 of 4 from distance in the opening 10 minutes for nine points. In the second quarter, Harn made one more triple to total 12 first half points. The Argos shot 41.7 percent in the period and despite cooling off in the second half, still managed 40% from the field for the game.
Harn ended up with 19 points, with five three-pointers. Kenedy Cartwright scored 11 points while McKenna Reggear added nine points and eight rebounds while Maddy Dixon chipped in with eight points and six boards to lead Providence to a fifth conference win in 14 games. The Argos shot 24-60 from the field, hit 10 of 25 from beyond the arc, and 10-12 at the free throw line.
The Argos held Oredigger leading scorer Tavia Rooney to seven points on 2-10 shooting. Montana Tech shot 21 of 51 (41.2%) from the field, just 3 of 15 from deep and made nine of 13 free throws. Soda Rice scored a team-high 15, Dani Urick added nine with Aubrie Rademacher scoring eight. Tech is 7-17 overall, 3-11 in league play and closes the regular season next Saturday against MSU-Northern.
Providence honored Harn, Reed Hazard, Grace Weber and Jaynah Gopher before the game for Senior Day.
The win gives the Argos the tiebreaker for the 4/5 seed and will take on Montana Tech in the opening game of the Frontier Conference tournament on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Four Seasons Arena. Providence is 15-12 overall, 5-9 in the Frontier and will close out the regular season with a game at conference champion No. 11-ranked Carroll College on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.
