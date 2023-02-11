GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Providence women celebrated four seniors then went out and beat Montana Tech 68-54 Saturday in Frontier Conference action in Great Falls.

The Argos came out hot making 8 of their first 17 shots including four three-pointers in building a 22-14 lead after one quarter. Senior Brooklyn Harn made 3 of 4 from distance in the opening 10 minutes for nine points. In the second quarter, Harn made one more triple to total 12 first half points. The Argos shot 41.7 percent in the period and despite cooling off in the second half, still managed 40% from the field for the game.

