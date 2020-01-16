Kelvin Sampson Court may have witnessed it's best game of the year, but the home side walked away empty-handed.
Providence defeated Montana Tech 74-71 after a first half that saw nine lead changes and six ties. The Argos improve to 11-6, while dropping the Orediggers to the same record.
Montana Tech head coach Carly Sanon said that the effort was much improved from her team's previous two losses, but that her squad still has to find a way to play consistently for four quarters.
"I thought we fought, I thought we did a lot of great things," Sanon said. "Down the stretch, we executed as well as we could. But little quarters where we give up some [offensive] boards, miss a few layups, have some turnovers. We just have to get that figured out."
The battle between the Argos and Orediggers started with a blistering pace, as both sides traded heavy blows early.
Providence opened with a 7-0 run, followed by Tech’s 9-0 run, sparked by three quick baskets from junior Mesa Williams and sophomore Celestina Faletoi.
The first quarter ended 18-17 in favor of the Argos, and after five points from senior Jenna Randich to open the second, Providence looked like extending their lead.
In line with the rest of the contest, both sides battled and exchanged leads. Tech sophomore Dani Urick had a six-point quarter, with four early in the second to tie the game.
However, the Argos’ consistent shooting didn’t let up, as Randich, Emilee Maldonado, and Kenedy and Bailey Cartwright combined for a late 9-0 run to propel Providence to a 36-31 halftime advantage.
Argos head coach Bill Himmelberg talked about the nature of his team, and how he trusts several of players to make shots when needed.
"We've got a number of different people that can hit big shots," Himmelberg said. "That's the nice part about us, we have older, experienced kids that can do nice things. We've got to put it all together at times, but I don't think we defended as well we'd like, but you've got to give Montana Tech credit, they are the reason they're hard to guard."
The Argos opened with another run to open the second half, outscoring the Orediggers 12-5 to take the largest lead of the contest at 48-36, thanks in part to a productive quarter from the Cartwright sisters, who combined for 13 in the third.
A late Faletoi basket made it a one-score game heading into the final quarter, signaling the tight finish in store at Kelvin Sampson Court.
Despite entering the final stretch with momentum, the Argos were able to hit key shots to keep pace with the Orediggers, as Providence shot 6-of-13 from beyond the arc in the second half to seal the close win.
Himmelberg's group was lead by Bailey Cartwright's 19 points, while Kenedy Cartwright followed with 16. Randich and Maldonado seven treys saw the pair finish with with 16 and 15 respectively.
Sanon credited Providence for a great shooting performance from beyond the arc.
For the Orediggers, Williams' 17 second-half points saw her finish with a game-high 22, with senior Kaylee Zard's 19 as the team's runner-up. Urick ended with nine, and junior Mollie Peoples added six as well.
"They made 10 threes," Sanon said. "30 points. That's actually one of our strengths, I think we're pretty high in the nation in how we guard the three-point line, and they got hot... We've got to get back to really getting the ball pressured and making them bounce it."
Providence stays on the road to take on Lewis-Clark State Saturday, while Montana Tech returns to Kelvin Sampson Court for a clash with MSU-Northern.
