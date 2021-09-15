KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence (9-2) remains 10th in the latest edition of 2021 NAIA Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 poll released Wednesday.
Montana Tech (9-2), idle this past week, moved up from 17th to No. 15. Carroll College (5-4) received votes.
Six of Providence's opponents thus far are ranked. The Argos are 5-1 against them, losing only to No. 11 Bellevue (Neb.).
"We're definitely excited," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "You look above us and right below us, there's some really good teams in there. We're very pleased with where we are."
The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
Midland (Nebraska) is No. 1 and Jamestown (N.D.) is No. 2. Eastern Oregon is 14th.
The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
