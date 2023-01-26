BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Providence Argonauts on Thursday night in a game both teams needed to keep up in Frontier Conference play.
Each team entered the matchup with a 2-6 record in conference. In their last previous matchup on Jan. 7, the Diggers walked away with a 69-61 victory. This time around, the Argos used a big first quarter to claim their revenge with a 74-61 victory as they led for the entire game.
“I’m pleased with how we played overall. Tech is a good team, so we knew this would be a tough game,” Providence head coach Bill Himmelberg said.
The Argos started the game on fire, getting out to a 12-0 lead with 6:44 remaining in the first quarter. Tech cut the deficit to seven before the Argos countered with back-to-back three-point field goals from Delaney Pink and Reed Hazard.
Maddy Dixon outscored the Diggers herself in the first quarter with 12 points, as Providence held a 24-11 lead over Tech.
The Diggers fought back in the second quarter, but with each scoring run the Argos were able to answer. Consecutive three-point field goals from Butte-native Ally Cleverly cut the deficit to six points with 4:55 remaining in the first half.
Providence’s hot shooting continued and helped them hold onto their lead. The Argos shot 50% from the field in the first half compared to 33.3% from Tech. A strong finish to the second quarter from Providence gave them a 40-29 lead entering the break.
It was more of the same in the third quarter, as the Digger narrowed the deficit to as few as eight points but couldn’t get over the hump. The timely shooting from the Argos kept the Diggers at arm’s length, as Providence maintained their eleven-point lead entering the final quarter of play.
The Argos started the fourth quarter with another big run and extended their lead to 22 with 6:21 left in the game, their largest lead of the night. Tech finished strong but it was too late for their comeback hopes.
UP made four shots from behind the arc in the final quarter and shot 40% from three-point range throughout the game.
“The big thing was that we hit timely shots. Every time Tech would go on a run our girls made big shots and responded,” Himmelberg said.
Providence only had seven turnovers on the evening, compared to 14 from the Diggers. The Argos capitalized by scoring 18 points off of Tech turnovers.
With the win, Providence improved to 13-9 on the season. Tech dropped to 6-13 and 2-7 in conference play.
The Argos’ Reed Hazard scored 23 points to lead all scorers, with Maddy Dixon adding another 20 points. Tech had four double-digit scorers, led by Aubrie Rademacher with 13 points.
The Diggers travel to Havre to take on MSU-Northern in their next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. Providence hosts No. 11 Carroll College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
