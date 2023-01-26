BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Providence Argonauts on Thursday night in a game both teams needed to keep up in Frontier Conference play.

Each team entered the matchup with a 2-6 record in conference. In their last previous matchup on Jan. 7, the Diggers walked away with a 69-61 victory. This time around, the Argos used a big first quarter to claim their revenge with a 74-61 victory as they led for the entire game.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

