BUTTE — One of Butte's recent positive COVID-19 tests belongs to a member of the Montana Tech football program.
Multiple sources have disclosed to 406mtsports.com that a member of Montana Tech's football team was one of Butte's seven positive cases reported since June 25, the first cases for Butte-Silver Bow since March 28.
"Montana Tech cannot comment on the health of any member of our campus community," Montana Tech spokesperson Amanda Badovinac said Saturday. "The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is the source for any information on the coronavirus."
When a Montana State University football player tested positive for the virus last month the announcement was made by the Gallatin County Health Department, not the university, which declined to comment.
Messages were left Saturday for Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
On June 25 and again on July 2, Butte-Silver Bow health officials reported new cases involving men in their 20s.
According to the NAIA's latest guidelines, teams are scheduled to report to practice on August 15, with Tech and other Frontier Conference schools hosting voluntary workouts in the meantime.
The positive is the first known case of any of Montana's collegiate football teams in the Frontier Conference, which includes Montana Western, Rocky Mountain College, University of Providence and Carroll College along with the Orediggers.
It is not known whether the positive case will have any effect on the conference's tentative plans for the 2020 season.
