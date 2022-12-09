KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quartet of standouts from the Frontier Conference were named to NAIA Volleyball All-America teams for the season, as announced by the association Friday.
Both Rocky Mountain College senior libero Ayla Embry and Montana Tech senior outside hitter Maureen Jessop were selected as third team All-Americans, while Tech senior middle blocker Taylor Henley and Carroll College sophomore middle blocker Elizabeth Heuiser were nods on the honorable mention squad.
Jessop, a Corvallis native and the Frontier's Player of the Year, earned her third All-America award after being a honorable mention pick in 2019 and 2021. She led the league in kills per set (3.88) and total kills (458), as well as service aces (41).
Embry, a Bozeman native and the national leader in digs per set (7.24) and total digs (970), joined Jessop on the third team after also appearing on the honorable mention squad twice before. A two-time Frontier Defender of the Year, Embry finished her Battlin' Bears career as the conference's all-time leader in digs.
Henley, from Kalispell and previously a two-time all-conference pick, averaged 1.17 blocks per set and had 256 kills to go along with it. Meanwhile, Helena High grad Heuiser had a breakout year for her hometown college, finishing second in the Frontier with 3.05 kills per set and third in total kills with 345.
The teams were announced as part of the NAIA's national awards. National champion Jamestown (North Dakota) won three of the five individual awards, including Player of the Year (Kalli Hegerle), Coach of the Year (Jon Hegerle) and Defender of the Year (Ellie Holen). Midland's (Nebraska) Hope Leimbach won Setter of the Year, while Corban's (Oregon) Rylee Troutman won Attacker of the Year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.