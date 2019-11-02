BUTTE -- When it comes to the Montana Tech rushing attack, head coach Chuck Morrell can’t go wrong.
Running back Blake Counts’ three touchdowns in last week’s 23-10 win over Eastern Oregon were followed up by fellow RB Trey Folkes’ two-touchdown, 89-yard performance that saw the Orediggers claim a 28-14 victory over Southern Oregon (3-6) on Saturday in Ashland, Oregon.
Counts added 96 yards as well, seeing Tech (6-2) break the 200-yard mark on the ground for the fourth time this season.
The duo’s impressive run comes after the disappointing season-ending injury to previous starter Jed Fike, but the pair have translated an opportunity to execution as they’ve grown into a big role in the Tech offense, which Morrell acknowledged.
“We had a great approach today,” Morrell said. “Folkes got us going with some big plays, and Counts did a great job driving forward between the tackles. The great thing is are very young they’re getting better every time and understanding the game better and seeing consistent play from them.”
The Raiders were led by quarterback Trent Banner, who eclipsed 300 and found the endzone twice to keep Southern Oregon in the contest, but the Tech secondary continued its impressive season by picking off Banner three times.
The Orediggers’ defense added a forced fumble and recovery as well, which allowed Tech’s offense to start possession in the Raiders’ half of the field three times, which Tech converted into two decisive touchdowns in a 14-point victory for the Orediggers.
Morrell was pleased to see his defense make explosive plays, which was something the head coach had focused on over the course of the season.
We’ve been talking about it,” Morell said. “Defensively we’ve played pretty well for the majority of the season but we weren’t taking the ball away enough. They did a great job of that today. It’s huge because they are big momentum play of course, but setting up the offense is just as important.”
Tech sits at No. 20 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll, and with two weeks to play the Orediggers are still in contention for the NAIA playoffs, and have Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College still left on the schedule.
Morell mentioned that the game on the road against Carroll this upcoming Saturday will be a playoff-caliber game, and that the Orediggers have to keep building after recovering from the heartbreaking road 16-14 loss against No. 7 College of Idaho on October 19.
“Coming off the COI loss,” Morrell said. “We had to put ourselves in playoff mode and elevate our game. It’ll be a big game for us next week, Carroll is a rival and playing well. It’s a tough place to play too, but our guys have the mental toughness and will be excited about the chance to beat them.”
