Providence def. L-C State
25-23, 25-23, 25-22
Providence (11-2, 1-1): Kills: 33 (Kesley Shaver 17). Blocks: 9 (Tyna William 4.5). Aces: 8 (Shaver 3). Digs: 46 (Legrof 16). Assists: 30 (Cydney Finberg-Roberts 15).
Lewis-Clark State (10-6, 1-1): Kills: 31 (Tori Edwards 11). Blocks: 8 (Carli Bernston 2). Aces: 6 (Jordan Phelan 3). Digs: 47 (Gionni Brown 20). Assists: 31 (Josilyn Remick 14).
Montana Tech def. MSU-Northern
25-20, 25-9, 25-16
Montana State-Northern: Kills 21 (Elissa Lind 6). Assists 14 (Hailey Warren 13). Aces 2 (Shania Neubauer, Rylee Burmester). Digs 40 (Hailey Warren 12). Blocks 3 (Tammy Maddock 1, Neubauer 1).
Montana Tech: Kills 42 (Gena McMillan 10). Assists 38 (McKenna Kaelber 30). Aces: 8 (Karina Mickelson 4). Digs 49 (Sabrina Hopcroft 19). Blocks 6 (Heather Thompson 1.5, Sydney Parks 1.5, McMillan 1.5).
MSUB def. W. Oregon
25-21, 25-10, 25-23
Western Oregon (2-8, 0-2): Kills: 29 (Sarah Crowell 9). Blocks: 5. Aces: 2. Digs: 45 (Allie Spear 16). Assists: 29 (Aubrey Stanton 23).
Montana State Billings (3-7, 2-0): Kills: 36 (Maddi Vigil 11). Blocks: 5 (Joelle Mahowald 2). Aces: 5 (Skylar Reed 3). Digs: 44 (Marissa Logozzo 17). Assists: 34 (Hannah Hashbarger 30).
Denver def. Montana
25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Montana (1-10): Kills: 26 (Janna Grimsrud 7). Assists: 23 (Ashley Watkins 21). Aces: 1 (Casey Stites). Digs: 27 (Isabelle Garrido 8). Blocks: 3 (Watkins 1).
Denver (8-4): Kills: 39 (Kalea Fobert 11). Assists: 35 (Ellie Anderson 20). Aces: 2 (Macy Carrabine, Tina Boe). Digs: 36 (Lydia Bartalo 10, Macy Carrabine 10). Blocks: 15 (Brianna Green 5.5)
