Men's basketball

College of Idaho 90, Montana Tech 84

(Saturday)

C of I42  48  90 
Montana Tech34  50  84 

College of Idaho (2-0): Jake Bruner 7, Ivory Miles-Williams 15, Ricardo Time 14, Talon Pinckney 6, Nate Bruneel 21, Derek Wadsworth 11, Braydon West 3, Jalen Galloway 13.

Montana Tech (1-1): Dylan Pannabecker 11, Taylor England 14, Sindou Diallo 13, Nate Ward 10, Troy Owens Jr. 12, Christian Jones 1, Drew Huse 4, Derrius Collins 13, Cody Baumstarck 6.

