Men's basketball
College of Idaho 90, Montana Tech 84
(Saturday)
|C of I
|42
|48
|—
|90
|Montana Tech
|34
|50
|—
|84
College of Idaho (2-0): Jake Bruner 7, Ivory Miles-Williams 15, Ricardo Time 14, Talon Pinckney 6, Nate Bruneel 21, Derek Wadsworth 11, Braydon West 3, Jalen Galloway 13.
Montana Tech (1-1): Dylan Pannabecker 11, Taylor England 14, Sindou Diallo 13, Nate Ward 10, Troy Owens Jr. 12, Christian Jones 1, Drew Huse 4, Derrius Collins 13, Cody Baumstarck 6.
