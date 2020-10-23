Men's basketball

Dickinson State 82, Montana Tech 59

Montana Tech26 33   59 
Dickinson St.44 38   82 

Montana Tech: Taylor England 22, Cody Baumstarck 1, Sindou Diallo 8, Nate Ward 4, Markiteh Brown Jr. 11, Cody Liles 2, Drew Huse 4, William Mytty 5.

Dickinson State: John Evans 4, Bryce Knox 7, Travon Hamilton 12, Jalon Tinnin 2, Ajdin Toskic 17, Trey Hladky 16, Raiden Forrest 8, Nashiem Lozier 16.

 

