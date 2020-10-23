Men's basketball
Dickinson State 82, Montana Tech 59
|Montana Tech
|26
|33
|—
|59
|Dickinson St.
|44
|38
|—
|82
Montana Tech: Taylor England 22, Cody Baumstarck 1, Sindou Diallo 8, Nate Ward 4, Markiteh Brown Jr. 11, Cody Liles 2, Drew Huse 4, William Mytty 5.
Dickinson State: John Evans 4, Bryce Knox 7, Travon Hamilton 12, Jalon Tinnin 2, Ajdin Toskic 17, Trey Hladky 16, Raiden Forrest 8, Nashiem Lozier 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.