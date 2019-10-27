Women's basketball
Montana Tech 89, College of Idado 65
(Saturday)
|C of I
|14
|20
|15
|16
|—
|65
|Montana Tech
|20
|21
|16
|32
|—
|89
College of Idaho (0-3): Emily Harwood 4, Hannah Maupin 3, Makenna Schritter 14, Mackenzie Royce-Radford 9, Tayla Sayer 7, Lexi Mitchell 7, Emma Anthony 7, Kenadee French 3, Allie Cannon 3, Kiersten Rasmussen 8.
Montana Tech (2-1): Mesa Williams 31, Kaylee Zard 7, Celestina Faletoi 2, Megan Delaney 2, Dani Urick 14, Mollie Peoples 12, Hope Lalau 3, Tavia Rooney 1, Brooke Heggie 17.
