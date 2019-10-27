Women's basketball

Montana Tech 89, College of Idado 65

(Saturday)

C of I14 20 15 16 65 
Montana Tech20 21 16 32 89 

College of Idaho (0-3): Emily Harwood 4, Hannah Maupin 3, Makenna Schritter 14, Mackenzie Royce-Radford 9, Tayla Sayer 7, Lexi Mitchell 7, Emma Anthony 7, Kenadee French 3, Allie Cannon 3, Kiersten Rasmussen 8.

Montana Tech (2-1): Mesa Williams 31, Kaylee Zard 7, Celestina Faletoi 2, Megan Delaney 2, Dani Urick 14, Mollie Peoples 12, Hope Lalau 3, Tavia Rooney 1, Brooke Heggie 17.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments