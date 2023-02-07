BUTTE – Student-athletes recognize the struggle and grind in balancing studies and participating in athletics.
Montana Tech women’s basketball assistant Alexis (Lexi) Steele knows that grind.
Like many athletes in Montana, Steele was a multi-sport athlete, having played four years of varsity girls’ basketball at Missoula Sentinel and winning three state championships with the Spartans. Steele achieved All-State status in both basketball and soccer. Because of those commitments starting when she was a freshman, Steele recognized the necessary equilibrium between athletics and academics.
“I think what I learned most was how to balance it all,” Steele said. “Academics were something our coaches didn't take lightly and pushed us to be the best we can be in the classroom but also on the court or the field. Athletically, we were held to a high standard and obviously being surrounded by really talented teammates, you constantly were pushing each other to be the best. I had some really great role models as coaches and teammates. (Sentinel head soccer coach) Keri Grasky was awesome. Obviously, being coached by (Sentinel basketball head coach Karen) Deden was really something special. DJ Reinhardt was a really great role model for me as a freshman, Liv Roberts, Liz Harper, I was just surrounded by athletes that wanted to be the best.
Steele felt that the culture at Sentinel bred the success that the school has enjoyed.
“Looking back now though, I think Sentinel had a really good family culture to it which helped us be successful. Our coaches made us feel like we were more than just athletes, but also humans. It instilled this 'I have your back, you have mine' mentality. So you want to play for those type of coaches because you know they are going to give you their all and in turn you do the same for them.”
Following her excellent career at Sentinel, Steele went to Carroll College.
“I went to Carroll to play but had some health speed bumps present themselves and decided that it was best for me physically and mentally to just be a student,” Steele said. “After about a semester, that is when I started getting involved in camps to help out and just coaching back home in Missoula or even helping at the YMCA in Helena.”
Steele decided on a major change, following a curriculum change at Carroll.
“I originally was going to Carroll looking at becoming a teacher, but their program got cut short after my freshman year,” Steele said. “I loved how challenging Carroll was academically, and the atmosphere the professors gave, that I switched my major to Business Administration-Sports Management. I wanted to attend a college where they would pull out the best in their students, kind of push the envelope and make you think of things differently. Carroll, being a liberal arts institution, opened my eyes to different views of the world. I am currently getting my provisional license to become a teacher, and long-term, would love to get a Masters in something on the counseling side, whether that be clinical mental health or school.”
She graduated in 2019 but was presented with an opportunity during the 2021-2022 school year to become an assistant coach for the boys’ basketball team at Sentinel.
“The experience was something I never really thought of until I was talking to someone about coaching boys,” Steele said. “It was really eye opening to see just how different the structure was, or how the mindset was different, between boys and girls. I took away that at the end of the day, they still want to learn, they want to be the best they can be. So, how can we as a staff get them there? The biggest thing I think I took away was that everyone is different so you may have to coach differently. How I approach coaching high school varsity boys might be different then how I would approach coaching freshman girls.”
That led to an opportunity in the coaching ranks where she joined the coaching staff of the Montana Tech Orediggers for the 2022-2023 season under head coach Jeff Graham, who is also in his first year.
"Lexi's been amazing this year," Graham said. "I never met Lexi before I reached out to her. Natalee Faupel recommended her, and that's all that I needed to hear. I checked in with some other coaches, and they thought she'd be a good fit."
The two have worked together really form a great bond, with a smart, funny, tough Orediggers’ team.
“Too many stories to even tell,” Steele joked. “All of them, I think, have to be on road trips or just at team dinners. This group here at Tech has some comedians on it which makes the days fun. They are truly a group that is just comfortable in their own skin and accept each other for who they are. It has been so cool to see.”
Coaching under the tutelage of Graham, Steele has learned a great deal about the game of basketball.
“Coach Graham loves sports. Eats, sleeps, breathes, hoops. I've learned a ton from the X's and O's side of things from him,” Steele said. “He seems to have a play up his sleeve for almost anything. I have been really lucky to expand my basketball IQ and to be able to take bits and pieces away from his years of coaching.”
The combination of the learning process from Graham and the unique group of Orediggers has opened Steele’s eyes to broaden her coaching horizons.
“Coaching this group of girls has been one of the best things in my coaching career,” Steele said. “Getting the chance to learn with them and even bounce ideas off of them has been fun. They hold themselves to high standards in the classroom, too. That is something I admire and personally, as a coach, don't take for granted. They all have a path they want to achieve after hoops, and I have no doubt in my mind each of them will achieve it. They work hard, give all they can give, and are just really great people. Thankful would be the best word to describe the experience I have had here at Tech.”
"Her ability to adapt to the constant needs of me and the players is amazing," Graham said. "How she balances the hundreds of duties as an assistant coach is unbelievable. I can't express how grateful I am to have her as a friend and an assistant."
Even as an adult, Steele taps into the knowledge of those that mentored the Missoula native.
“There are a ton of people that have influenced me, a lot of super strong women actually,” Steele said. “My mom being one of the main ones. She has been through so much in her lifetime and to see her living her best self, as a daughter, is what I want. She is a heck of a coach and cares a lot about her athletes.”
Steele’s “long-distance” influence is a mentor that is many miles away from her, but never more than a phone call away.
“The one person that stands out the most would be my sister, Syd,” Steele said. “She lives in Florida, same place as my mom, but even 3,000 miles away she is my biggest influence. She is younger than me, but the impact she has on my life is huge.”
Steele feels that the constant support from Syd has been in several facets. While encouraging her sister in her endeavors, Syd blazed her own path.
“Athletically, she always pushed me to be the best I could be, she supported me through and through,” Steele said. “Then, to see her carve her own path and to witness it, that was the best time of my athletic career, and it had nothing to do with me playing. Seeing her just go out and do her thing, it was the coolest experience.”
Her relationship with her sister goes far beyond the fields and courts. Her mentorship stretched into the classroom as well.
“Academically, she has pushed me into going into fields that I would want to pursue,” Steele said. “We both hold ourselves to high standards in that regard and always support each other into chasing after things that set our soul on fire. She is currently getting her doctorate, and her dedication and drive has gotten her far. She is an adjunct college professor and will be full time after she completes her doctorate. Super proud of her.”
The sisterly love between the two over time has shown Steele to be the strong role model that she can be.
“In the grand scheme of life, she just has really influenced me to be myself and to not care what people think,” Steele said. “To do what is best for me and what will make me happiest, even from 3,000 miles away, she talks me off the ledge when my mind is everywhere, can have the deepest conversations at 4 a.m., and then just laugh about the most random things, lucky that I get to call her my sister.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.