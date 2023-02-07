Alexis Steele

Montana Tech assistant coach Alexis (Lexi) Steele.

 Courtesy of 5518 Images

BUTTE – Student-athletes recognize the struggle and grind in balancing studies and participating in athletics.

Montana Tech women’s basketball assistant Alexis (Lexi) Steele knows that grind.

Lexi Steele

As a basketball player at Missoula Sentinel High School, Lexi Steele was a part of three Class AA championship teams.
Lexi Steele

As a multi-sport athlete at Missoula Sentinel, Lexi Steele forged a trail of success that led her to Carroll College for school.
Lexi Steele

Missoula Sentinel's Lexi Steele, shown here in at the 2015 Shodair Soccer Classic, was an accomplished athlete during her high school years.

Contact Tony on Twitter (@HeresTony2) or by email at tony.adams@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments