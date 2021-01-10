BUTTE — Sindou Diallo netted 35 points as Montana Tech defeated Rocky Mountain College 87-69 in Frontier Conference men's basketball on Sunday.

Diallo also had five rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Orediggers (5-4, 5-2). The Battlin' Bears are playing a conference-only schedule and are now 1-3.

The 35 points tied a career-high for the 6-foot-3 senior guard from Tacoma, Washington. 

It was the second straight game Tech downed Rocky as the Orediggers prevailed 84-63 Saturday.

The Orediggers set the pace early and at one point had a lead of 17 points in the first half before taking a 40-32 lead at intermission.

Darius Henderson led the Battlin' Bears in scoring with 21 points. Maxim Stephans tallied a double-double for RMC with 13 points and 11 boards and Tayshawun Bradford added 10 points.

The Bears will play at Providence Jan. 16-17.

Tech travels to Havre to play Montana State-Northern Jan. 16-17.

Tags

Load comments