CALDWELL, Idaho – The No. 19 Montana Tech Orediggers hit the road for a critical Frontier Conference matchup against the No. 9 College of Idaho Coyotes on Saturday at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell.
Coming from behind twice, a 22-yard touchdown run by Hunter Gilbert with 17 seconds to go gave C-of-I a 27-24 win over the Orediggers.
Tech started their opening drive on the 35-yard line. Blake Thelen hit Trevor Hoffman on a pair of 13-yard pass play for two first downs, and the offensive line gave an excellent forward push to help Blake Counts gain 12 yards and move the Orediggers into the red zone.
Counts bounced off traffic on third and three for a seven-yard gain to give the Orediggers first and goal to go. Counts scored on a three-yard run with 8:17 to go in the first quarter. Ryan Lowry’s extra point gave Tech a 7-0 lead.
The Coyotes’ initial drive started at their own 20. The Orediggers' defense was stingy early and forced a punt.
Jon Schofield broke away on a fly sweep to the left side for 32 yards to move the Coyotes into Tech territory. The Orediggers stopped the drive and forced a punt.
Thelen hit Hoffman on third down for a 39-yard pass to get the Orediggers out of the shadows of their goalpost. The quarter ended with Tech up 7-0.
Tech (4-2) had seven first downs in the first quarter to none for C-of-I.
On the first play of the second quarter, Winterburn faked a run of the wildcat set and found Lander Smith for a 23-yard gain and first down.
Lowry's 46-yard field goal attempt had the length but drifted left of the upright to give the Coyotes decent field position with 13:30 to play in the first half.
Tech’s defense was able to contain C-of-I’s zone-read twice to force a third-down conversion. Peters found Jake Nadley, spun to his left, and picked up the first down at the Coyotes’ 39.
On third down and five at the Tech 42, C-of-I went into an empty backfield and employed five receivers. Tech read the pass play to the outside and forced an errant throw. The Coyotes punted the ball back to the Orediggers with 8:22 left in the first half.
On punt coverage, Jadyn Downs forced and recovered a Dorian Hardin muffed punt to give the Orediggers the ball back at the C-of-I 42-yard line with 2:14 to play in the second quarter.
Thelen found Torgerson for a 19-yard gain and gave the Orediggers first and goal to go. However, Tech took two unsuccessful shots at the end zone and was faced with a third and goal at Coyotes’ 8.
Thelen went to Hoffman off a double move to the left side. Hoffman hauled it in with 21 seconds to go in the half. Tech took a 14-0 lead to the locker room.
The Coyotes started their first possession of the second half at their 25-yard line. C-of-I went to the run game to start the possession, which paid early dividends in the drive.
The first four plays netted 18 yards out of the pistol formation. Richardson picked up 11 yards on a right-side fly sweep to move the ball into Tech territory. Allamar Alexander converted a second and six play for nine yards for a first down.
A 15-yard pass from Peters to Richardson took the Coyotes into the red zone. Schofield blasted his way into the end zone with seven minutes to play in the third quarter. Spencer Fiske’s extra point made the score 14-7.
Tech’s first drive of the half started at the Orediggers’ 22. After a holding call, the Orediggers were forced into a third-down play at their own 14. Thelen’s pass to Jordan Jackson was knocked away by Kai Posey to force a punt.
The Coyotes’ next drive started at their own 48 with 6:21 to play in the third quarter. C-of-I beefed up their offensive line with six linemen blocking for the running game and rotated between the fly sweep and RPO as the Coyotes began the salt away the third quarter clock. Alexander, Richardson, and Gilbert rotated plays and helped C-of-I work the offense through the Tech side of the field.
Tech made a great read on second and six at the Tech 26, as Brendan Kinnee dropped Alexander for a one-yard loss. Peters’ incompletion landed the Coyotes in a fourth down and six at the Tech 26. Peters found Richardson on the left side for a 10-yard gain and first down in the red zone.
Peters connected with Richardson for 15 yards, and the Coyotes ended the drive with Schofield taking the snap in the wildcat for a one-yard touchdown. Fiske’s extra point tied the game at 14-14 with 39 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Thelen started the next drive by firing a throw to Torgerson for a 14-yard gain for a first down. The opening quarter ended in a 14-14 tie.
The Coyotes kept the ball for 12:56 in the third quarter.
Faced with a third down and seven at Tech 48, Thelen could not connect with Hoffman, which forced a punt 52 seconds into the fourth quarter. Almos’ punt was caught at the C-of-I 5-yard line with 14:05 to play.
A pass interference penalty on C-of-I (6-0) extended the Orediggers’ drive with 10:43 to play. Counts’ 15-yard run moved Tech into Coyotes’ territory. Thelen’s pass to Alexander for 14 yards moved Tech to the C-of-I 26. Thelen went back to Torgerson for a 10-yard play into the red zone. Counts had four inside rushes for 14 yards and finished the drive with a one-yard run. Lowry’s extra point put the Orediggers up 21-14 with 4:29 to play.
On the Coyotes’ next offensive play, Peters hit Brock Richardson in the clear, and he raced 75 yards for the touchdown. Fiske’s extra point tied the game at 21-21 with 4:17 to go.
Thelen’s patience was an asset on the next drive as he waited for Jordan Jackson to open up and connected for a 47-yard gain to C-of-I 33. Counts’ gains of 11 and 15 moved the Orediggers to the Coyotes’ 7-yard line. After the Orediggers were stopped at the Coyotes' 6-yard line, Lowry’s 24-yard field goal with 1:40 put Tech up 24-21.
Alexander’s kick return gave the Coyotes their next drive start at their 23-yard line with one timeout remaining. Peters found Schofield for a 35-yard gain to the Tech 26 with 29 seconds to play.
On third down and seven, Gilbert’s 22-yard run with 17 seconds to play gave the Coyotes the lead. However, a 15-yard celebration penalty and missed extra point kept the lead at three points, 27-24.
After a short return, the Orediggers had the ball at their own 36 with 11 seconds to play. Tech was unable to convert three passes, which ended the game.
The Coyotes outgained Tech 371-350. Tech outgained C-of-I through the air, 231-187, while the Coyotes outrushed the Orediggers, 184-119.
C-of-I was 5-of-12 on third down conversions and 2-of-2 on fourth down. Tech was 8-of-16 on third down and did not have a fourth down try.
Big plays aided Peters’ passing line, as he went 11-of-22 for 187 yards and a touchdown. Richardson had 123 yards and a score to lead the Coyotes in receiving.
Gilbert had 16 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Schofield had 33 yards and a rushing score for the Coyotes.
Naoki Harmer had eight tackles, and Allred added seven to lead the Orediggers.
Thelen was 15-of-32 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown. Winterburn completed his only attempt of the day for 26 yards.
Counts carried the ball 25 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Hoffman had five receptions, all in the first half, for 75 yards and a touchdown. Jackson had 46 yards, Torgerson added 43, and Alexander chipped in 36.
Martinez and Batubenga led the Coyotes in tackles with nine each. McCoy added seven, which included a sack.
On Oct. 22, Tech will host Southern Oregon University at Bob Green Field. and the Coyotes will travel to Dillon to take on Montana Western.
