BUTTE — A steady veteran core and an influx of new talent have the Orediggers aiming high again in 2022.
Montana Tech reached the NAIA National Tournament last year, and the preseason polls (No. 13 in nation, No. 2 in conference) expect them to make another long postseason run.
Before that can happen, head coach Brian Solomon is just getting his 17-player roster on the same page.
"We're just trying to figure out a lot of new pieces and see how that all meshes together," Solomon said.
Senior Maureen Jessop provides the Orediggers with experience and a heavy right arm. The outside hitter was named an honorable mention All-American in 2021 following a season in which she was first on the team with 3.58 points per set, second with 2.92 kills per set (.227 hitting percentage) and had a team-best .45 service aces per set.
Solomon said Jessop typifies the style and attitude of volleyball he prefers, aggressive and physical.
"There's a lot of ball moving pretty fast right now," Solomon said. "I think it's just us getting up to speed as far as reading, as far as defense goes, just understating where we need to be and what we're doing at the same time."
Jessop was one of three Orediggers to take more than 900 swings last year. Senior outside hitter Olivia Muir (2.64 kills/set on 960 attempts) returns to the pin but outside hitter Karina Mickelson (2.96 kills/set on 939 attempts) was lost to graduation.
Solomon's solution to replacing those attacks might involve multiple players across different positions rather than relying on one pin hitter to step in with the same expectations as last year's outside hitters.
"I think we have a lot of really strong players in the middle," Solomon said. "I think we'd be well-served if we can get the ball into the middle a little bit more, so some of that workload gets spread out amongst some other really competent, strong hitters."
Jessop is excited to see more balls fed to the middle. Middle attacks are a statistically more effective shot, and their threat often draws the defense away from pin hitters, which would make life easier on Tech's outside and right side hitters.
"Our middles are killer," Jessop said. "All of our middles can handle their own and it's going to be absolutely awesome to watch them just go up and smash it."
Alexis Umland, Taylor Henley, Olivia LaBeau and Kali Gulick will all vie for reps in the middle.
Solomon said they'll have a new pin hitter somewhere and they'll get their fair share of swings. That pin will also likely factor in to Tech's serve-receive, alongside a new batch of defensive specialist's (DS's) could also make an impact across the Orediggers back row.
Malia Harris is a true freshman who set the all-time digs record at Anaconda. Olivia Cady graduated from Missoula Sentinel in 2020 but is entering the Tech program as a true freshman this year. Jelena Jablanov is a transfer sophomore from Eastern Wyoming College (NJCAA).
"I'm really impressed with all our DS's and their play, we had three new ones come in (this year)," Solomon said. "They're all playing really well. It's been really fun to watch."
Junior Sarah Hopcroft returns after leading the Orediggers with 619 total digs and 5.16 digs per set in 2021.
Senior setter McKenna Kaebler also returns for Tech, giving Solomon the option of a tried-and-true setter-hitter connection. Entering their fourth season together, Jessop said there's a level of comfort hitting off of Kaebler's sets.
"It's really nice because you don't have to relearn people, you kind of get to mold and grow together instead of trying to hit off a new person every single time," Jessop said. "It's been really nice to just come into the gym, reset and then after a 20-minute warm-up you're back to your old selves."
Senior Emma Carvo and freshman Roslyn Zentz round out Tech's setters.
Tech opened the season as the No. 13-ranked team in the country, just three spots below Frontier Conference rival University of Providence. Both teams received three first-place votes in the conference poll, though Providence edged Tech by one point. Solomon said Providence has earned the right to start out as the favorites but there's plenty of competition around the league, and not just in Butte.
"Providence has been really strong and I do expect them to be up there challenging, and it's there's to defend," Solomon said. "I would expect a lot out of the other teams, as well. No one starts (season) thinking they're going to end at the bottom."
