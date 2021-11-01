BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley recorded a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds and Shayla Montague poured in 20 points to lead Montana State Billings past Montana Tech 67-54 in women's basketball Monday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The contest was an exhibition for both teams. MSUB, which won its first exhibition over Rocky Mountain College 59-50 on Oct. 27 at the Fortin Center, is 0-0. Montana Tech is 0-2 on the young season.
The game began at noon as the Yellowjackets hosted their annual Elementary School Game with 300 local grade school students in attendance for a special field trip.
“Today’s game was a lot of fun,” said MSUB coach Kevin Woodin in a school press release. “The environment was both exciting and loud, and the staff and students from Newman, Meadowlark, and Boulder schools were really into the game. The Billings community is very important to our program, and we hope to continue our relationship with these schools for years to come.”
MSUB led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and 26-24 at intermission. MSUB pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Orediggers 26-17.
Montague provided a spark for the Jackets from behind the 3-point arc, making 6 of 11 3-pointers.
Cariann Kunkel added 11 points and Danielle Zahn nine for the Yellowjackets.
Shelley also had three blocks and tied with Kunkel and Aspen Giese for the team lead with three assists.
Overall, MSUB outrebounded Tech 47-19.
Dani Urick led Tech with nine points. Celestina Faletoi had eight points and four steals for the Orediggers.
Tech was playing on back-to-back days. On Sunday afternoon, Viterbo University (Wisconsin) downed the Orediggers 70-65 in Butte.
“Tech was very determined today,” Woodin said in the release. “I thought they played very hard and they are difficult to guard due to their great balance.”
All 13 players on MSUB’s roster played in the contest, with sophomore transfer Natalie Andreas making her MSUB debut and true freshmen Giese and Chloe Williams making their collegiate debuts. Zahn scored nine points and added four boards in her return from a season-ending injury last spring, and senior Shannon Reny posted a stat line of seven points, five rebounds, and two blocks in 10 minutes off the bench.
“Our depth helped us once again,” said Woodin in the release. “Our bench was critical to our success today, and many players contributed solid minutes. Shannon Reny hit some timely shots for us. We are playing a lot of people and it will take time for us to trust our rotations. Once we do, I think we will be very good.”
MSUB will host the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association Tipoff Classic at the Trailhead on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Jackets play Minot State (North Dakota) on Friday at 7 p.m., Lubbock Christian (Texas) on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Kutztown (Pennsylvania) on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Lubbock Christian was 23-0 in 2021 en route to the national title. The national tourney was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis. The Lady Chaparrals were also the national champions in 2019 and 2016.
Overall, 10 of the top teams in D-II women's basketball will be at Alterowitz for 15 games in three days.
“Our program is very excited about our home tournament this weekend,” said Woodin in the release. “The event will showcase NCAA D2 women’s basketball on a national stage, and it will be great for our Billings community, too. The games will be amazing and there will be a ton of talent on the court. I am very grateful to all of our sponsors and staff who have worked so hard to make this tournament a reality.”
The Orediggers will host the Montana Tech Tip Off Classic on Thursday and Friday. Tech plays Walla Walla University (Washington) on Thursday and William Jessup (California) on Friday.
