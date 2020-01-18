The Orediggers took the lead with the opening basket and never looked back.
Montana Tech defeated MSU-Northern for the team's first home win over the Northern Lights since February of 2012, while also handing head coach Adam Hiatt his first win over Northern since joining the program in the 2015-16 season.
Hiatt praised junior Taylor England for a standout performance, in which the forward put up 24 points, eight rebounds and a block.
"We talked to Taylor after the game on Thursday," Hiatt said. "About starting games more aggressive... Tonight, from the very get-go, he was in attack mode and when Taylor is attacking, he's probably the best big in the league. We're really proud of his effort."
England and the Orediggers started quickly, making the opening bucket of the contest and earning a double-digit lead just halfway through the first half. England and junior Sindou Diallo's offensive production was a big part of Tech taking control of the game early, but it was also the defensive display from the Orediggers that created the advantage.
MSU-Northern was held to 28 first-half points, the lowest amount the Northern Lights have scored in a first half in Frontier Conference play this season.
While midway break saw Northern come out the other side more aggressive and sharper, Tech matched the Northern Lights shot-for-shot, refusing to allow Northern head coach Shawn Huse's squad from building momentum and clawing their way back into the contest.
The Northern Lights did make it a six-point game on a few different occasions, but the Orediggers found a big shot when they needed it, the most important of which came just under the 3:00 mark when sophomore Drew Huse hit a contested three-point shot while being defended by his brother, Northern senior Adam Huse.
The trey, quickly followed by a bucket from Diallo, all but ensured that the Orediggers' late lead couldn't be overtaken, locking up Tech's 11th win of the year.
Northern head coach Shawn Huse, uncle to Adam and Drew, talked about the nature of having family involved in competition.
"It's hard," Huse said. "I think for us, it's hard. We're a very tight family, and nobody wants to see the other guy lose. Of course we all want to do everything we can to win, you still don't want to see the other guy lose. It'd be a lot more fun if they were on the same team."
Northern were led by Kavon Bey, who was followed by Adam Huse's 13. The pair of Mascio McCadney and David Harris each contributed eight points to the Northern Lights' efforts.
England's 24 was followed by 23 points from Diallo, who added a steal. Dylan Pannabecker rounded out the Orediggers' top scorers with his seven points.
Hiatt says that it was a game that his team felt like they could win, and to put together a comprehensive win like Saturday's is a step in the right direction.
"We played really well start-to-finish," Hiatt said. "I thought our energy was really good start-to-finish. We sometimes have these lapses throughout games where we just lose focus, and for the most part tonight, we didn't."
MSU-Northern returns to Havre to welcome Carroll College on Jan. 22, while Montana Tech welcomes Rocky Mountain College on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.