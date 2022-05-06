The Montana Tech Orediggers womens track and field team continues to be ranked in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Top 25 Poll. The Orediggers are ranked No. 25 in the national NAIA poll.
The Tech womens team won its first Frontier Conference Championship last week in its first year competing as a full team. The Orediggers won the conference title with 226 points over previous champion Carroll College, which scored 206 points.
The Orediggers have qualified in four events by the NAIA A-Standard. Senior Becca Richtman qualified in the 3,000 meter steeple chase, the 5,000 meter, and the 10,000 meter races. Freshman Jenna Jordan qualified in the javelin.
Each institution can bring a maximum of three athletes that have qualified for the B-Standard to the NAIA Track & Field National Championship. Three Orediggers have qualified for the B-Standard. Naiya Beaudin qualified in the triple jump, Tristen Sedgwick in the discus, and Abby Clark in the high jump.
The Orediggers compete in the Tom Gage Classic in Missoula on Saturday, their final day to earn national qualifications. The 4x100-meter relay team of Natylia Jacobsen, Olleca Severson, Emily Ratz, and Beaudin will race and are less than 1 second from qualifying for the B-Standard. Jacobsen is running in the 100-meter dash, Severson is running the 400-meter hurdles, Hailey Nielson is running the 5,000 meter and Richtman is running in the 1,500 meter.
Freshman Drake Schlachter will try to qualify in the long jump for the men's team.
The NAIA Track and Field National Championship is in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 25-27.
