BUTTE – Friday night will be the culmination of spring football for the Montana Tech Orediggers. After three weeks of practice in the not-so-spring conditions, the Diggers will play their Spring Game at 5 p.m. on Bob Green Field.

“I’m really excited about everything we’ve done the last couple of weeks. We’re just looking for a clean, crisp scrimmage to finish it off,” Tech head coach Kyle Samson said.

Coming off of a 7-3 season, energy is high around the program. With over four months until the season opener against Carroll, there is a sense of confidence throughout the team as spring practice comes to an end.

“It’s been going really well. We’re in week three of spring ball and it feels like we’re in midseason form, you can tell a lot more is clicking this year and I’ve been around for a long time,” defensive lineman Gabe Zanetti said.

The positives vibes are circulating around the team as players battle it out for depth chart positioning with a larger objective in mind.

“We’re getting better and it’s all for one common goal, to get that ring at the end of the year. Everybody’s competing, we’re all competing for spots and it’s going really well. There’s no better atmosphere than here at Tech,” fullback Landers Smith said.

Now the Diggers get the opportunity to put what they have practiced into motion in a game-like situation.

Tech will split into two teams and run the scrimmage “as close to a game as possible” according to Samson, with referees present. They expect to run 60-65 plays total.

While a scrimmage in mid-April isn’t indicative of what kind of team Tech will be in 2023, there are certainly some things the coaching staff hopes to see on Friday evening.

“Just being sharp as far as communication with coaches and really just execution on both sides of the ball and special teams as well,” Samson said.

For the players, there is plenty of excitement to strap up the pads for a game after weeks of practicing in some tough conditions.

“We treat every practice like we’re going to play a game at the end of the week. All the boys are juiced up, ready to go for the game. Our families will be here so we want to show out for them and show them what the Diggs are going to be about this year,” Smith said.

The first glimpse of the 2023 Diggers will be on full display for the community at Alumni Coliseum. After the game, the team will be off until summer workouts begin after Memorial Day weekend.