Three Orediggers were recognized by Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson Wednesday.
As the Frontier Conference announced their all-conference awards, three Montana Tech players, junior Mesa Williams, freshman Tavia Rooney and senior Kaylee Zard, were recognized for their seasons in selections to the Frontier's all-conference teams.
Williams was selected as second team all-conference for the second-straight season after averaging over 15 points per contest, and the forward from White Sulpher Springt, Mont. reached double figures in 23 different games this past season.
Zard was added as a member of the honorable mention all-conference team in her final year with the Orediggers. The Forsyth, Mont. raised center averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebound per game. This is Zard's second-straight selection to the honorable mention team.
Rooney quickly found her role in the Tech team, as the freshman became a starter and proceeded to break the Oredigger records for rebounds in a single season (337) as well as the record for rebounds in a single game (22 against William Jessup.)
Rooney, who hails from Townsend, Mont., averaged a double-double over the season with 11 points and a Frontier-best 11.8 rebounds a game, which saw her selected as the conference's Freshman of the Year.
Montana Tech junior Meg Delaney was selected as the team's Champion of Character for the second year in a row.
