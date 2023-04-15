BUTTE – Three weeks of practicing in tough conditions came to a halt on Friday night, with the Montana Tech Spring Game serving as the finale.

The scrimmage gave players a chance to showcase their skills in a game-like situation. It was an impressive showing for a Diggers team that is still over four months from their season opener against Carroll College.

“It’s been a really good spring ball. I was really proud of our guys, I thought we executed on both sides of the ball really well. It’s a fun team to coach, they work really hard and have bought in to what we’re doing,” Tech head coach Kyle Samson said.

A scrimmage in April doesn’t provide all of the answers about what Tech will look like in 2023, but there were certainly glimpses that are worth noting.

Trust at quarterback

With Jet Campbell set to graduate, there is no doubt about who will be under center for the Diggers next season. Blake Thelen, who appeared in eight games a year ago with Campbell hurt, will be given the keys to the offense.

Thelen made his first start in the fourth game of the season and did enough to earn second team All-Conference honors.

The Great Falls native looked comfortable on Friday evening, leading the offense to four touchdown drives. Thelen threw for three touchdowns and kept the ball safe, avoiding any interceptions.

“We trust him (Thelen) 100%. We fully expect him to be one of the best quarterbacks, not only in the conference, but in the country. He leads by example, he can really sling it and his football IQ is very high,” Samson said.

With a full offseason to prepare for the starting job, Thelen could make big strides. He threw for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, completing 53.4% of his passes.

Jordan Jackson shines

One of the biggest holes the team needs to fill comes at wide receiver. Trevor Hoffman, the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,897) and touchdowns (26) will graduate and leaves big shoes to fill.

After Friday’s scrimmage, Samson and his staff won’t need to look too far to find a suitable replacement.

Jordan Jackson showed out, hauling in two touchdowns in the Spring Game. He caught a one-yard touchdown in the red zone and showed off his wheels with a catch and run of nearly 60 yards on the next possession.

“With graduating Trevor, he (Jackson) is kind of stepping into that spot. He can do some really nice things, he’s very explosive and strong. We expect big things out of him,” Samson said.

Jackson didn’t play a big role offensively in 2022, appearing in six games and catching four balls for 89 yards. With more breathing room on the depth chart, the receiver could be poised for a breakout season.

“I’ve been feeling good all spring, so it was nice to get our here and get some real reps. It felt good to have the ball in my hands and show off a bit of speed,” Jackson said.

Kyle Torgerson will also be expected to pick up some of Hoffman’s slack next year. Torgerson didn’t participate in the scrimmage, but had 45 receptions and 709 receiving yards last season.

“It’s tough losing Trevor, he left a great legacy and we’re going to pick up where he left off,” Jackson said.

Championship defense?

A lot of positive things happened on the defensive side of the ball in Friday’s scrimmage. For what was a strong defense in 2022, it looks like it will be more of the same next season.

“Our defense has grown leaps and bounds in the last year, that’s a testament to our defensive staff. We have athletes and guys that play hard, and our players have really bought into the system. We were a really good defense last year and we expect to continue to get better. If you want to have a championship team you need a championship defense,” Samson said.

Last year’s defense was stout, holding opponents to 16.3 points and 273.2 yards per game. Key players return and put up an impressive showing on Friday.

Defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby was a first team All-Conference player last season, leading the conference in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (14.5).

In the back end of the defense, Jordan Washington returns to lock down opposing receivers for another season. Washington has been named first team All-Conference twice and was a vital component to a secondary that ranked sixth in the nation in pass defense, allowing only 138.7 yards per game.

All in all, there were impressive flashes both offensively and defensively.

“We are very excited about where we’re at but not satisfied, we still have a lot of work to do. Obviously it’s a long time before August comes around, so we need to have a great summer. I’m very happy with the progress we’ve made, I think we’ve become a better football team this postseason,” Samson said.

With the Spring Game in the books, the Diggers will have time to focus on the end of the semester and be off until summer workouts begin after Memorial Day weekend.