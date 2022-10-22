BUTTE - The Saturday mood in Butte: It was blustery. It was snowy. It was Rockwellian. It looked like football in a snow globe.
For the Montana Tech Orediggers, it was home.
On Saturday at Bob Green Field, the Orediggers hosted Southern Oregon in Frontier Conference football action.
The offense, defense, and special teams facets all scored touchdowns in the contest as the Orediggers began the second half of the 2022 season with a 45-21 win over the Raiders.
Tech’s first drive set the tone of the game. Having started at their own 25, Blake Counts rushed for 11 yards, and Blake Thelen completed passes to Wyatt Alexander and Counts for 18 yards. Then, on second down and ten at the Tech 39, Thelen spotted Trevor Hoffman breaking free over the middle, hitting him in stride for a 61-yard touchdown. Ryan Lowry’s extra point gave the Orediggers a 7-0 lead with 13:06 to play in the opening quarter.
“Big plays all around,” Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. “It was a big start to the game with the huge throw from Blake Thelen to Trevor Hoffman to get us rolling.”
The Raiders' opening drive started at their own 18. Blake Asciutto completed his first pass attempt to Jackson Clemmer for 18 yards. The Orediggers defense responded with a defensive stop, as Keyshawn James-Newby made a pair of stops to force a Southern punt.
Tech stopped Southern on their next drive to force a punt. Naoki Harmer blocked Colton Samis’ punt attempt. Butte’s Clay Fisher scooped the ball up at the Raiders’ 8 and sprinted into the end for the special teams' score. Lowry’s point after put the Orediggers up 14-0 with 5:38 to play in the opening stanza.
“To be able to get a special teams touchdown was great,” Samson said. “Clay Fisher, a Butte boy, comes in and works his butt off each day. For him to get a touchdown today, that was awesome.”
On Southern’s next play from scrimmage, Gunner Yates took the handoff from Asciutto and sprinted 65 yards for a score. Cedar Ruiz booted the point after to help the Raiders cut the deficit in half, 14-7, with 5:19 to play in the quarter.
The Orediggers went right back to work offensively. Following a nine-yard completion to Wyatt Alexander, Thelen hit Logan Kennedy over the middle. Kennedy broke three tackles and dove into the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown reception. Lowry’s point-after kick extended Tech’s lead back to 14 points with 3:56 to play in the first quarter.
“A big throw to Logan Kennedy breaking a lot of tackles, and Wyatt broke a lot of tackles on his way to touchdown,” Samson said. “That was great to see.”
Jet Campbell made his much-awaited return in the second quarter. Counts eased Campbell into the offense with a pair of carries to start the drive with a couple of runs totaling 20 yards.
“It was awesome to have Jet back in there. He’s our guy; he’s a captain,” Samson said. “We feel like we have two really good quarterbacks.”
Southern mounted a drive that took 6:13 off the clock, which covered 62 yards on ten plays. Yates’ one-yard run and Ruiz’s extra-point conversion cut Tech’s lead to seven, 21-14, with 5:25 to play in the first half.
Asciutto positioned the Raiders for a last-minute drive in the first half at the Southern 33. Asciutto dropped back to pass, with Ben Windauer reading the pattern perfectly. The Southern quarterback fired a pass down the middle, Windauer jumped the pattern, intercepted the pass at the Raiders’ 31-yard line, and raced to the end zone for a touchdown. Lowry’s extra point extended Tech’s lead back to 14 points with 48 seconds to play in the half.
“Ben getting that touchdown right before the half was great,” Samson said. “The D-line hit the quarterback, and Ben, who was out against C-of-I, ran it in right before the half.”
Southern (3-4) cashed in two plays following the second-half kickoff. The play after he picked up five yards on the ground, Yates burst through the middle and sprinted to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown. Ruiz’s extra point put the Raiders back within striking distance with 14:04 left in the third quarter, 28-21.
Thelen hit Kyle Torgerson for a 30-yard gain on the Orediggers' first offensive drive of the second half. However, the Raiders’ defense stopped Tech at the Southern 39. Almos’ punt went out of the end zone.
The Raiders’ offense advanced the ball to their own 49 and faced a fourth down and two situation. Ascuitto dropped back into the pocket, and it collapsed around him. Harmer and Grant O’Rourke sacked Asciutto to give the Orediggers the ball back with 5:46 to play in the third quarter.
Campbell’s 35-yard pass to Alexander put the Orediggers back into the end zone. Lowry’s extra point gave Tech a 35-21 lead with 4:47 to play in the third period.
Tech’s defense rose again on Southern’s next drive. On third down and seven at the Raiders’ 44, Matt Whitcomb swatted away a pass intended for Jackson Clemmer to force another Southern punt.
The Orediggers mounted a 12-play, 64-yard drive that ate up 6:50 of the fourth-quarter clock. Counts’ 30-yard run set up Lowry’s 19-yard field goal with 6:26 to play in the game.
“We are always talking about running to win at the end of the game,” Samson said. “We took the air of the game and ran the ball.”
Southern was forced to go for it on fourth down and three at their own 32. James-Newby sacked Asciutto at the 22 to give the ball back to the Orediggers’ offense with 4:59 to play.
Tech (5-2) inserted the wildcat offense led by Kaleb Winterburn. Jaden McNeil’s 13-yard run set the table for Winterburn’s five-yard touchdown scamper. Lowry’s point after gave the Orediggers a 45-21 lead with 2:12 to go.
Asciutto and the Southern offense mounted a drive that started at their own 25. With a pass to Adrik Lamar for 22 yards, a pass for 12 yards to Christian Graney, and a pass interference call, the Raiders moved to Tech’s 20-yard line. Asicutto threw a pass toward Bryce Goggin in the end zone that Jadyn Downs intercepted with 30 seconds left.
Tech outgained Southern 457-372.
The Orediggers had 275 yards through the air and 182 on the ground.
Thelen went 9-of-16 passing for 232 yards and tossed two touchdowns. Campbell was 2-of-9 for 43 yards and a score.
Counts carried the ball 19 times for 120 yards. Winterburn carried the ball ten times for 65 yards and a score.
“I am so proud of our O-line. They blocked well, and the running backs ran hard.”
Torgerson had 71 yards receiving, Hoffman added 70 yards, Logan Kennedy contributed 64 yards, and Alexander chipped in 60 yards.
Nolan Rinefort and Jake Regino each had eight tackles, and Seth Miller added seven stops for the Raiders’ defense.
Ascuitto was 15-of-32 passing for 132 yards and had two interceptions.
Yates had 18 carries for 212 yards and three touchdowns.
Graney had 38 yards receiving, and Goggin added 35.
Harmer had nine tackles and a punt block on special teams. Jordan Washington had eight stops, and James-Newby and Windauer had six stops apiece.
Montana Tech will travel to Billings next Saturday to take on Rocky Mountain College. In their meeting in Butte on Sept. 17, Rocky defeated Tech 28-20.
Southern Oregon will travel to take on the College of Idaho in Caldwell. The Coyotes lost to Montana Western in Dillon, 40-35.
