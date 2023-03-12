BUTTE – For the first time in the program’s history, the Montana Tech Orediggers earned a spot at the NAIA National Championship final site.
It has been a magical season and two-year run for Tech, which will now culminate in Kansas City.
“Getting to Kansas City is the ultimate goal every season. Coming into the year, we knew were only a few possessions away from it and got the taste a year. We knew we could get back,” Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
The Diggers face top-seeded William Penn University out of Iowa in the Round of 16 on Monday at 6 p.m. (MST).
The Diggers are 28-4 and currently riding a nine-game winning streak. They won both the Frontier Conference regular season and tournament titles for the second consecutive season.
“Our guys bought into everything. We took it one game at a time and captured momentum with each win. We like the way we’re playing,” Hiatt said.
Tech was dominant on Kelvin Sampson Court this season. It went 18-0 at home, including the first two rounds of the NAIA national tournament.
On their way to the Round of 16, the Diggers defeated Westmont College and Thomas More University. The win against TMU was an overtime thriller and Tech found a way to end up on top, 77-72.
They have done nearly all of their national tournament damage without the Frontier Conference Player of the Year, Caleb Bellach.
Bellach got injured within the first minute if the first round game against Westmont and won’t be available in Kansas City.
The Diggers have been a juggernaut offensively all season long. They average 83.4 points per game (22nd in NAIA) and shoots 37.9% from three-point range (19th). As a team, they average the second fewest turnovers per game in the nation, giving the ball away only 8.3 times per contest.
Asa Williams, the Frontier Conference Newcomer of the Year, averages 13.4 points per game and has shot 41.6% from behind the arc.
William Penn is 30-3 and in the midst of a six-game winning streak. It won both the regular season and tournament title in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
“Year in and year out, they are one of the top ten programs. They have no shortage of athleticism,” Hiatt said.
Offensively, they have been a tough team to keep up with. The Statesman average 89.9 points per game (2nd). They are the top rebounding team in the country, ranking first in both offensive and defensive rebounding.
Six players average 9.8 points or more per game. Malik Edwards leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points. Eddie Daley averages 11.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest.
They defeated Saint Xavier and Rio Grande by double figures to make it to the Round of 16.
If Tech continues their winning ways, they would face the winner of Southeastern (Fla.) and Ottawa (Ariz.) on Wednesday at 2 p.m. (MST).
Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com
