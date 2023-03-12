BUTTE – For the first time in the program’s history, the Montana Tech Orediggers earned a spot at the NAIA National Championship final site.

It has been a magical season and two-year run for Tech, which will now culminate in Kansas City.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

