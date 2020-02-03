Adding a new athletics program is always exciting, but how did Montana Tech get their cross country program off the ground?
For Tech athletic director Matt Stepan, the project started in earnest last August, when Tech announced the plan to add men’s and women’s cross country teams.
Stepan explained that there were humps and hurdles, but that cross country’s profile as a sport that encourages academic success simply made sense for the school.
“Anytime you start a new program,” Stepan said. “There’s challenges to getting things off the ground. Cross country is one that really fits our academic profile and our student profile here. It made a lot of sense on a lot of levels, not just within the department, but on campus in our efforts to help our enrollment.”
For the Orediggers’ first cross country coach, Zack Kughn, Stepan’s goals and energy synced up with the former Montana State Bobcat.
“Right off the bat in the interviewing process,” Kughn said. “We got along well right away. He seemed to like me, and I always feed on other people’s energies, I think that’s the coach thing to do. I could tell, even over the phone, the excitement that they have and by the end of the phone call I was just as excited about a campus I hadn’t been to before taking this job.”
By mid-December, Tech made the official announcement that the former head coach of NCAA Division II’s Winona State was coming to the Mining City.
Like Stepan, Kughn brought up the academic background that cross country has in the Treasure State, and that cross country at Tech is a good fit.
“There’s a lot of interest in the school, first of all,” Kughn said. “Great academic institution, and that goes hand in hand with distance runners quite a bit.”
Understanding Stepan and Tech’s goal for an academically sound program and the potential to increase enrollment was a major plus for Kughn in the hiring process.
“It took us some time to find what we felt was the best fit for Montana Tech,” Stepan said. “I think that’s really important. You want someone that fits your culture internally, you want someone who fits our local community. [Kughn] checked those boxes, along with having experience at the college level.”
While Stepan acknowledges that the hiring process took time, the timing of the hiring helps solidify the next steps for Tech’s recruitment and planning as they gear up for fall of 2020.
Furthermore, the addition of mens’ and womens’ teams had a broader impact than just Montana Tech’s athletics and enrollment.
Tech adding the sport allows the Frontier Conference to earn an automatic bid into the NAIA National Tournament, which was in jeopardy with the departure of Lewis-Clark State to the Cascade Conference.
Not only does Tech offer up the opportunity to compete for a spot at the national level, but helps the remaining teams in the Frontier offer more enticing potential to recruits by having the automatic bid.
The relationship between Tech and the rest of the Montana running scene, as Stepan mentioned, is something Kughn is already looking to improve, and the Bobcat alum says his success and connections in the Big Sky Conference will be a great tool as the Orediggers fill out their squad.
“Recruiting is the No. 1 thing right now,” Kughn said. “Luckily, I have context from when I ran in college at MSU and I know people all around the state, and just reaching out to them and getting a hold of the top high school runners. [Vetter’s] an exception here of already being a freshman on campus, but for the most part is just letting people know we’re coming.”
Within a month of being announced, Kughn has signed Manhattan’s Jessa Steele and current Tech freshman Jake Vetter, quickly getting names in the Orediggers’ ranks, and the kind that may have a ripple effect that lets others know of Tech as a potential destination, as Kughn acknowledges.
The dominos in recruiting are beginning to fall for Tech, but the addition of cross country is similarly a domino on its own, as both Kughn and Stepan acknowledged that track and field could be following Tech’s newest sport soon.
“I think the goal for the university,” Kughn said. “Is to get full track and field rolling in the next couple years. It’s just something that is good for the university all the way around and it helps us to add some sports and get some excitement going there.”
There are still several steps ahead for Montana Tech’s cross country program, but the foundational bricks are being laid for an important part of the university’s identity.
