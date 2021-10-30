BUTTE — Montana Tech survived a late-game scare against No. 13 Rocky Mountain College on Saturday afternoon, where the Orediggers made multiple defensive stops and maintained their composure to complete the 21-17 upset.
The Battlin' Bears had an opportunity to win the game with a touchdown in the final two minutes, but a big fourth-down stop by the Orediggers ended their hopes of a comeback. Rocky Mountain College's three turnovers also contributed to its loss, but coach Chris Stutzriem took most of the blame.
"It's my fault. I didn't prepare my team well enough to win and that's my fault as a head coach," Stutzriem said. "I have to do a better job, but the way our guys responded after halftime made me proud. I thought we came out tough, but we have to put four quarters together and I have to do a better job."
Rocky Mountain College (6-2) remains at the top of the Frontier Conference while Montana Tech sits in fifth with a 4-4 record. Both of Rocky Mountain College's losses this year came against Montana Tech.
While the Battlin' Bears will have a less-than-ideal bus ride back to Billings, coach Kyle Samson and the Orediggers appeared jubilant after the game. The win was the first time the team has won two in a row under Samson and brought their record to an even .500.
"We had some ups and downs to begin the year, we had some guys hurt but they came back this week," Samson said. "Two wins in a row and knocking off the number 13 team in the nation today was great. There was no doubt in our mind today. When we're our best we can compete with anybody."
"A couple weeks ago we could've put it in the tank, but our guys kept fighting and believing," Samson continued. "Just want to thank the fans for the great crowd and the fun today, and what a tremendous job by our defense at the end of the game."
The Battlin' Bears were in position to strike first in the first quarter but missed a deep field goal. They had a second opportunity for three points after a defensive penalty, but missed their next attempt as well. The Orediggers responded with a touchdown through a short run by Jet Campbell.
Kicker Riley Garrett made up for the missed field goal in the second quarter by nailing a 49-yard field goal, but the Battlin' Bears were unable to stop the Orediggers' offense. Mark Estes scored on a jet sweep and Campbell scored on the ground again to give the Orediggers a 21-3 lead at halftime.
But the Battlin' Bears came out strong in the second half and scored their first two touchdowns of the game.
"We knew they'd come back and score some points, they are a really good team," Samson said. "But we never flinched. That's what I'm so proud of. We fought through some adversity the past two weeks and we kept fighting and to me, they're a bunch of guys who care about each other."
The Orediggers led 21-17 after three quarters and neither team scored in the fourth. A missed field goal gave the Battlin' Bears the ball with less than two minutes left, but the Orediggers' defense prevented a score.
Rocky Mountain College went 4-for-12 on third down and quarterback Nathan Dick was held under 200 yards passing. He turned to the ground game where he picked up 78 yards and a touchdown, but it was not enough to overcome the Orediggers' defensive effort.
"We were able to strip the ball ourselves which was huge but we have to take care of the football," Stutzriem said. "I have to do a better job because I think this comes down to me. I definitely will be better next week and we'll be working on things in practice."
The Orediggers outgained the Battlin' Bears 446-327 in total yards. Jet Campbell passed for 316 yards and ran for 32 yards and two touchdowns.
Logan Kennedy finished with 105 receiving yards for Montana Tech while receiver Trevor Hoffman finished with 81. Jordan Washington was key for the Orediggers' defense, finishing with eight tackles and an interception.
"When guys really fight for each other, that's how you win games," Samson said. "Just want to say how proud I am of what our staff has put together the last couple weeks and our leadership. Our captains also did well all day long, not just on the field but as leaders."
Rocky Mountain College receiver Lucas Overton finished with a team-high 118 yards on five catches. Ty Reynolds had ten tackles while Tyler Hilliard and Adam Ames both forced fumbles on Saturday.
Montana Tech will travel to Dillon to face Montana Western next Saturday at 1 p.m. while Rocky Mountain College will host MSU-Northern next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.