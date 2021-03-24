BUTTE — Four Frontier Conference teams won't be playing volleyball this weekend.
Montana Tech and Montana Western were set to square off Friday and Saturday in Dillon, however those matches have been canceled due to Frontier Conference COVID-19 protocols, according to a press release. The Frontier matches between Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College scheduled for this weekend were also canceled.
Matches between MSU-Northern and Providence are still scheduled.
Next on Montana Tech's schedule is the final series of the regular season, during which it is set to host Carroll on April 1-2. Western will travel to Great Falls to conclude its regular season against Providence, also April 1-2. Those matches are also scheduled for April 1 and 2.
Rocky's final matches are April 1-2 against Northern.
