On Friday afternoon, there were four teams remaining at the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament.
There were two exciting semifinal games, with the winner of each earning berths to Saturday's championship.
Semifinal 1: Montana Tech vs. Montana Western
The Montana Tech Orediggers had the top seed in the 2022 Frontier Conference Tournament, by way of the regular season championship.
For the fourth time this season, Tech and Montana Western faced off, with stakes higher than the previous three tilts. The Orediggers led the season series, 2-1.
The Bulldogs survived a grueling five-game quarterfinal with the Carroll College Fighting Saints a couple of hours before. And it was a dandy of a match.
Montana Western defeated Montana Tech in four games, 3-1. The finals of the match were 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, and 25-23.
Tech started the match with a kill by Maureen Jessop set up for McKenna Kaelber.
Peyton Vogl picked up where she left off in the quarterfinal with a kill to tie the game at 1-1. Jessop countered with a kill and Olivia Labeau added one of her own.
Both teams liberos where tested early. Tech’s Olivia Caddy and Western’s Kelsey Goddard were diving and digging, setting up chances for each side.
Tech jumped out to an 8-3 lead before the Bulldogs came roaring back. Kills by Vogl and Jazi Smith put Western back to within a point, 10-9.
Kaelber’s one-handed dump kill in the midcourt broke serve for the Orediggers, which spurred a quick three-point run.
Jessop, a five-time Frontier Attacker of the Week recipient in 2022, ripped two kills and Olivia Muir added one to give the Orediggers a 17-11 lead. Tech stretched the lead to seven, 20-13, when Western called a timeout to break the momentum.
Both teams exchanged kills out of the timeout before the Orediggers opened a nine-point lead.
Western fought off two game points, one on a Jordan Olson kill. Tech called a timeout up 24-18.
Out of the timeout, Western fought off a third game-point with a kill by KayLee Kopp. McKenna Kaelber’s kill ended the game, as Tech took the opener by six points.
A Vogl hit off a Tech block put the Bulldogs on the board first to start the second game.
The Orediggers creeped out to a 6-3 lead when Western capitalized on two unforced Tech errors. Muir and Kinnidi Willmore righted the momentum with two kills for Tech.
Kaelber’s block and point forced the Bulldogs into a timeout, down 12-8.
Western scored six straight points to take a 14-12 lead, which forced Tech head coach Brian Solomon to take a timeout.
“In the second set against Carroll during a timeout down 23-19, the girls realized just how bad they wanted it,” Montana Western head coach Katie Lovett said. “They weren’t going to say no. It seemed like whatever clicked for them then carried over into the game against Tech.”
Vogl’s two kills and Jordan Olson’s kill extended Western’s lead to 17-12.
The Bulldogs worked their advantage out to eight points to force game-point. Morgan Kirch’s ace gave Western the win and evened the match at 1-1.
The third game began with the teams trading the six points. Two errors on Western gave Tech a 5-3 lead.
The Bulldogs responded with Vogl, Kopp, and Danyel Martin having combined kills around a hitting error on Tech to give the Bulldogs a 7-5 advantage.
Jessop and Henley kills knotted the game at 7-7, which recommenced the trend of nip-and-tuck over the next 20 points. Tech called a timeout down 18-17.
Vogl and Smith blocked an Alexis Umland shot to force game point. Goddard’s ace clinched the game and gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Orediggers started with a 6-3 lead in the fourth game.
Out of a Western timeout, Olson’s kill broke serve and Vogl and Olson teamed on a block to pull the Bulldogs to within a point.
Kinnidi Willmore picked up a kill and Emma Carvo dug out a point to extend Tech’s lead to four.
The Bulldogs continued to chip away at the deficit, having narrowed it down to one point, 15-14.
Muir’s kill down the line gave Tech a 16-14. The Bulldogs picked up a kill by Martin and an attack error by Tech to re-tie the game, this time 16-16.
A kill by Muir, an ace by Caddy, and a tandem block from Muir and Henley opened a 19-16 lead for Tech.
After Meagan Benton’s kill for Tech, the Bulldogs responded with five points to take a 21-20 lead.
Three Martin kills forced match point, which Tech fought off once. However, an attack error by Tech ended the match as the Bulldogs clinched a berth in Saturday’s tournament final.
Smith registered 14 kills, Martin and Vogl each had 12, and Kopp and Olson had 10 apiece. Goddard had 25 digs, Smith added 23, and Kaylee Fritz had 20.
“I am super proud of how they dialed in and took advantage of the situation,” Lovett said. “All teams are 0-0 coming into the conference tournament. It is a new season.”
The frontline blockers and hitters for Western, along with the stellar play of Goddard at libero, paid dividends throughout the match.
“Our blockers set up really well and allowed us to move the ball around,” Lovett said. “Kelsey (Goddard) is one of those once in a lifetime players that goes after everything and sacrifices everything to get to the point.”
Muir had ten kills, Jessop had nine, and Lebeau added eight for Tech. Kaelber had 39 assists. Caddy had 26 digs, Emma Carvo added 11, and Jelena Jablanov contributed ten.
Tech, who still may be in line for an at-large bid in the upcoming NAIA Playoffs, is 24-8.
Semifinal 2: Rocky Mountain College vs. Providence
The Providence Argos took on the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears in the second semifinal of the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament on Friday night at HPER Center in Butte.
Rocky had swept the season series, 3-0.
In a hard-fought battle, the Battlin' Bears defeated the Argos, 3-2.
The scores of the match were 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, and 15-12.
Both sides started strong, having shared the first 14 points. Zoe Naugle and Ryann Eddins picked up two early kills for Providence while Taylor Wolf picked up three kills for Rocky.
Excellent libero play had been supreme throughout the first day of the tournament. Providence’s Taylor Christensen and Rocky’s Ayla Embry had two solid digs each during the early part of the match.
Rocky opened a 14-9 lead before the Argos broke serve on a kill by Adysen Burns.
Naugle had two thundering kills to keep the Argos within reach. However, an ace gave the Bears a 20-14 lead.
Providence fought off four game-points, on two kills by Naugle, and one each from Jensyn Turner and Taylor Wolf.
Kyra Oakland picked up a kill to close out the opening game, as the Bears took the opener by five.
The Argos jumped out to a 4-2 lead, as Naugle had two kills.
Jenna Thorne had a pair of kills to double the Argos’ lead to four, 8-4.
Bella Bryan broke service to a booming kill and Embry added a service ace for Rocky.
Providence opened a 14-7 lead with Hayley Bretz picking up a service ace for the Argos.
Oakland had back-to-back kills before Turner answered with a kill for Providence.
Both teams moved the ball around well in the middle part of the game, which added to some lengthy volleys. Rocky took a timeout to break the Argos’ momentum, down 17-10.
Rocky shrugged off a game-point with a kill by Bryan. However, a kill by Ruby Morse clinched the game for Providence and tie the match at 1-1.
The Bears and Argos scrapped point-for-point in the third game, with Rocky nudging out to a 12-9 lead.
Rocky withstood a Providence charge at the finish to take a 2-1 lead in the match with the two-point win in the third game.
The Argos had a 7-4 lead in the fourth game when the Bears rallied with kills from Bryan, Oakland, and Rhiannon Nez to tie the game at 7-7.
The match went back and forth into the middle portion of the game.
Nez and Naugle traded kill shots on opposite sides of the court to keep the energy high on each side, as the teams were tied at 16-16.
The Argos closed the game with a 9-6 stretch to tie the match at 2-2 and force a fifth and deciding game.
Rocky drew the first point of the fifth game, as Nez dropped a kill on the Argos side.
The Argos caught a bad break on a volley that hit the angle iron and basketball goal above the court that ended up dropping on the Providence side for a Rocky point, which gave the Bears a 4-3 lead.
Two kills by Taylor Wolf were sandwiched around an ace by Bretz gave Rocky an 8-5 lead, as the teams switched sides.
Providence fought back with kills by Turner and Bailey Christensen to cut the deficit to two. Rocky responded with kills by Burns and Oakland.
The Bears led 13-10 when the angle irons on the other side hurt the Argos again, as a triple doink ended up on the Providence side to force them into game point.
A hitting error end the match in favor of the Bears.
Oakland led Rocky with 15 kills, Bryan had 13, Makenna Bushman added 11, and Wolf chipped in 10. Embry had 36 digs and Blythe Sealey added 20. Sealey also had 50 assists.
Turner and Naugle each had 16 kills for Providence. Bella Thompson had 62 assists. Taylor Christensen had 36 digs and Bailey Christensen added 30.
Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College will play for the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the HPER Complex in Butte.
