WHITEFISH — Jon Jund totaled over 400 yards of offense and five total touchdowns in Montana Western’s 40-35 win over previously undefeated College of Idaho on Saturday, an effort that landed the senior signal-caller Frontier Conference and NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Western defensive lineman Tanner Harrell (defensive) and Montana Tech wide receiver Clay Fisher (special teams) also earned league player of the week accolades on Monday.
Jund, for the first time this season, threw for 300-plus yards as his offense racked up a season-best 558 yards.
Jund threw four touchdown passes – one in each quarter – in the victory. He also caught a 16-yard touchdown from running back Reese Neville, a score that put Western up 34-28 following a successful two-point rush by Jund mid-way through the third quarter.
Jund’s 39-yard strike to Trey Mounts put Western ahead of the Yotes with 11:07 to play, but Harrell’s heroics helped ensure that lead would hold.
Harrell sacked C of I quarterback Andy Peters twice – once on second down and again on fourth down – during the Yotes’ final drive. His second sack all but sealed the contest for the Bulldogs, turning the ball over on downs with 64 seconds to play.
Harrell is now tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. He is second on the Bulldog roster with 7.5 tackles for loss.
Fisher’s eight-yard scoop and score, off a blocked Southern Oregon punt by Naoki Harmer, put the Orediggers up two scores mid-way through the first quarter of a 45-21 rout.
Fisher is a 5-foot-8, 165-pound redshirt sophomore wide receiver out of Butte Central High School.
Tech is 5-2 heading into a road matchup with Rocky Mountain College.
