BUTTE - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Volleyball Playoffs got underway at HPER Center on Saturday night, as Montana Tech hosted Westmont College (Calif.) in a first-round match.
Both teams battled it out, with Westmont coming out on top, 3-0. The scores of the match were 25-20, 28-26, and 25-23.
The Warriors improved to 23-6. Montana Tech’s season ended with a 24-9 record.
The Warriors took a 5-1 before Maureen Jessop’s kill and Olivia LaBeau and Olivia Muir had a tandem block to help the Orediggers pull back to a 6-6 tie.
Muir broke serve on a three-point Westmont run. Jessop helped serve Tech back into a tie, 9-9.
Westmont led 14-11, with Sara Krueger and Phoebe Minch picking up saves. The Warriors led at the media timeout, 15-12.
Emma Carvo picked up a kill to pull the Orediggers to within two points. Lexi Malone answered with a kill and Minch collected a service ace to answer for the Warriors.
Tech head coach Brian Solomon called timeout to disrupt the Warriors’ momentum.
Westmont built a five-point lead before Muir’s kill broke serve. A service error by Tech was countered by a Kinnidi Willmore kill.
The Orediggers faced game point, down 24-19. Jessop collected a kill with an assist by McKenna Kaelber.
Minch finished the game with a kill to give the Warriors a one-game lead in the match.
Jessop began the second game with a block and LaBeau added two kills to give Montana Tech a 6-3 lead.
Westmont rallied for six of the next seven points, with kills by Minch and Jessie Terlizzi, to take a 9-7 lead.
The Warriors gave Tech several points on service errors, but made the points back on kills.
Tech embarked on a 10-3 run to lead by five, 17-12.
Ashley Boswell had back-to-back kills for the Warriors that were promptly answered by Jessop’s kill and LaBeau’s cannonading kill shot.
Tech called timeout for a breather, up 19-16.
Boswell and Taylor Distelberg combined for a block out of the break. Muir and LaBeau countered with a tandem block of their own.
Jessop’s booming kill forced game point and a timeout by Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin.
Minch’s kill fought off the first game point. An unfortunate bounce off overhead beam dropped into the Orediggers’ side for another Westmont point. A blocking error evened the score at 24-24.
Jessop’s kill restored game point for Tech. However, an attack error by the Orediggers re-tied game.
Kaili Hachimoto’s service ace gave Westmont game-point, up 26-25. Jessop’s kill evened the score. A kill by Boswell and a tandem block by Krueger and Distelberg clinched the second game for Westmont.
The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third game. Logan Reed picked up a service ace and two errors by Westmont tied the game at 3-3.
Malone had back-to-back kills to force Solomon to call a timeout to regroup the Orediggers.
The Warriors opened a five-point lead when the Orediggers called their second timeout of the game.
A kill by Muir and ace by Jessop forced Westmont into a timeout, as the Orediggers chipped the deficit back to four points, 15-11.
The Warriors continued pepper away at the Tech front line, as the Orediggers did everything that they could to disrupt Westmont’s momentum. The Warriors’ lead grew to eight, 23-15.
Tech went on a 4-0 run, with Jessop delivering two kill shots and Olivia Caddy collecting a service ace. The Warriors called timeout, up 23-19.
Caddy continued to serve, as a Westmont service error and a block by Kaelber and incredible diving digs by Emma Carvo and Sarah Hopcroft kept helped Tech tie the game at 24-24.
Distelberg and Krueger picked up kills to close out the match.
Minch had 20 digs and 11 kills for the Warriors. Terlizzi had 11 kills and Hashimoto had 12 digs for Westmont.
Jessop had 11 kills, Hopcroft had 17 digs, and Carvo added ten for the Orediggers.
"We give their blockers credit. They caused some problems up front," Solomon said. "We didn't really have the offense that we were looking for. It was a big run at the end, but we were a little too streaky."
