HELENA -- Montana Tech basketball players Taylor England and Tavia Rooney both recently garnered all-Frontier Conference selections.
England, a 6-foot-7 junior from Helena High, was named first team all-conference, while Rooney, a 6-foot true freshman from Townsend, made the league’s honorable mention team, and was also named the Frontier’s Freshman of the Year.
England and Rooney share several other similarities, as both are collegiate post players in Butte, they each set Oredigger rebounding records, and they both also racked up double figures in double-doubles (points-rebounds) games this year. Each was twice named Frontier Players of the Week this season, as well, and England and Rooney were also the IR’s prep hoops boys and girls Players of the Year, in 2017.
Taylor England was the conference’s second-leading rebounder this year, averaging 9.0 boards per game, and was No. 6 in scoring at 15.2 points per game. He was also second in field goal percentage (56.9) and third in steals (46).
England finished the year with a league-high 11 double-doubles and set Tech’s single game rebounding record.
Montana Tech finished the season at 18-12 overall and 10-8 in league play, for the program’s most wins since 1998-99. Additionally, Tech hosted a home playoff game for the first time in two decades.
The Orediggers also achieved their first NCAA Division I win in team history when they defeated the University of Montana 74-72 in an exhibition game.
At Helena High from 2014-17, England made school history by becoming the first Bengal to earn all-state (first or second team) double-doubles – that is, garnering selections in both football and basketball, during the same school year, twice.
For both of his junior and senior years, he was selected a grid and hoops sll-stater in each sport. This feat placed him in the rarified company of Capital High’s Clay Bignell (2005-07) and Matt Miller (2008-10), as the only local AA athletes to attain this particular double-doubles status.
As an HHS senior, England scored 16.6 ppg and collected 9.2 boards per game and was named the IR's Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He finished with 414 lifetime rebounds, which ranks eighth on the school’s modern-day list.
At Montana Tech, he averaged 5.2 points and shot 63.7% from the floor as a true freshman.
Last year, England was named second team all-conference and made NAIA all-American honorable mention, after leading the ‘Diggers in scoring with a 15.3 ppg average. The sophomore post was No. 1 in the Frontier in rebounding (8.0 average), blocked shots (35), FG percentage (59.9) and double-doubles (10), as well.
This season, England posted eight games of 20 or more points, with a high of 26 versus Salish Kootenai College.
On Jan. 7, he was tabbed both the NAIA National and Frontier Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. In a pair of victories over Concordia Edmonton, England averaged 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, while also tallying six steals, and five blocks.
Three weeks later he garnered his second Frontier player of the week award when he averaged 21.0 points and 10.5 rebounds, with three steals per game, in a pair of wins over Rocky Mountain College and Montana Western.
England’s record for game rebounds at Tech came in a triumph over the Bears. His 22 boards erased Jake Williams’ 2007 mark of 18.
Taylor, who is the son of Monique England, plans on pursuing a degree in accounting, on the HR side.
Tavia Rooney averaged a double-double this year for the Lady ‘Diggers, at 11.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She was No. 1 in the conference with 15 double-doubles, and paced the team in at least three categories; 337 rebounds, 61 steals and 40 blocks.
Rooney additionally broke two of Tech’s longest-standing records in the process.
At Broadwater High, she was a rare three-time Class B all-stater. Her sophomore season, Rooney was selected the IR's Girls Basketball Player of the Year, after pacing the Lady Bulldogs with averages of 18.6 points, 12 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 3.3 blocks and 3.0 assists. She was also tops with 81 free throws made, and 79% accuracy from the charity stripe.
Last year as a senior, Tavia led Townsend with 14.9 points scoring and 9.5 rebounding averages, as well as 50 assists, 61 blocks, 77 steals and 115 free throws made. Rooney capped of her prep career by joining the state's rarified “Thousand-Thousand Club,” amassing lifetime totals of 1,292 points and 1,022 rebounds.
At Montana Tech, Rooney earned the first of her two Frontier Player of the Week honors on Nov. 25, after the Lady ‘Diggers defeated William Jessup (Calif.) and the College of Idaho, at the Dominos Shootout tourney.
The Montana Tech freshman averaged 10 points, 14.5 rebounds and three steals in the two games. Against William Jessup, she speared 22 rebounds, breaking Wanda Sanders’ 41-year old school record of 21 from 1978.
Rooney was again tabbed the league’s player of the week a month later after the Phoenix Frontier Classic tournament, when she averaged 15.6 points and 13.6 rebounds for three games.
Her top scoring effort was a 20-point output versus Lewis-Clark State College. She wrapped up her rookie year with another program record, hauling down 337 rebounds to shatter Connie Froke’s 1984 season mark of 292 boards.
Among her Tech teammates is junior guard Hailey Crawford, a Helena High product who ranked No. 2 on the team with 60 assists, and was third with 30 steals.
The daughter of Brian and Janine Rooney, Tavia is majoring in nursing.
