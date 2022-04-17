HELENA -- Montana Tech women's basketball player Tavia Rooney is the "Queen of the Double-Doubles." Rooney, a 5-foot-11 sophomore forward, led the Orediggers in at least seven categories this year, and was rewarded with a 2022 second team All-Frontier Conference selection for her efforts.
"Tavia's really evolving now into a leader and that's what we need from her, you know?" related Tech coach Carly Sanon two-thirds of the way through the season. "As only a sophomore, to be that leader is something that she's really bringing to our program, and to our team. And that's really exciting for years to come."
The Townsend product paced Tech's performances on both ends of the court, averaging 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds (No. 2 in the conference), 12 double-doubles, 2.6 assists, 84 free throws, 51 steals and 43 blocked shots per game. As a true freshman before missing most of last season due to injury, Rooney led the Frontier Conference in 2019-20 with 15 double-doubles, and now owns 27 collegiate lifetime double-doubles.
Among her best games this year were a trio of 20-point outputs, versus William Jessup (20 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks), Montana Western (20 counters, eight boards) and Carroll College (20-7-3 steals).
On Nov. 15, Rooney was named the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Player of the Week.
"Tavia Rooney, a 5-11 sophomore forward from Townsend, helped the Lady Orediggers to a 1-1 record over the weekend against Lewis-Clark State and Eastern Oregon at the Three Rivers Physical Therapy Classic in Lewiston last weekend," the godiggers.com website reported. "Rooney had double-doubles in both games over the weekend. She averaged 14.7 points, 14.7 rebounds, four assists, and 1.7 blocks."
Against the Warriors, she fired in 18 points, speared 15 boards and pirated three steals.
"Rooney has had four straight games with a double-double this year," godiggers.com noted. "She shot 18 of 41 from the field, 2 of 3 from three point ranges, and 6 of 9 from the free throw line."
At Broadwater High from 2015-19, Tavia was a rare three-time all-stater, and the 2017 IR Player of the Year. She left the school with 51 career double-doubles, and belongs to the distinguished thousand-thousand fraternity, with 1297 points and 1022 rebounds.
Her freshman season in Butte, Rooney set three Tech rebounding records -- game (22), season (337) and season average (10.9 rpg) -- and was selected 2019 Frontier Freshman of the Year, and honorable mention all-conference. She also ranks in the top 3 in the school's season lists in rebound average, blocks, steals and steals average.
On Tech's career listings, Rooney sits atop the leaderboard with a 9.2 rebound average; rates No. 2 with 87 blocks and 1.8 steals per game; and is standing fourth at 619 boards and 121 steals. With two more years to go.
Tavia, a nursing major, is the daughter of Brian and Janine Rooney of Townsend.
