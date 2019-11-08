Montana Tech linebacker Carter Myers can still recall the elation that came with the Orediggers sealing a win over arch-rival Carroll College during his freshman season. It’s a feeling he’s been chasing ever since.
“That win just set the tone for my whole career,” Myers, now a senior, said at a Tech practice on Friday.
With No. 17 Tech’s road to a potential playoff berth clear—win out and they have a legitimate shot—their latest showdown with Carroll will have more at stake than bragging rights as the Orediggers (6-2, 6-2) travel to Nelson Stadium on Saturday to face a Saints squad (5-3, 5-3) that has won its last three games. Kickoff is set for noon.
Myers is part of a defensive unit that leads the Frontier Conference 1with only 12 touchdowns surrendered on the season. He's also put up Top 5 stat lines in tackles per game (8.6) and sacks per game (0.7).
"We probably just have the best team chemistry that we've had in a while," Myers said. "They're so solid up front. I get a lot of stats from them, but (defensive lineman) Art Flynn taking on a lot of double and triple teams makes it easy for me to clean, scrape and make tackles."
Tech is riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon and needs to close out with a win over Carroll on the road and Rocky Mountain College at home to make its strongest case for one of the four NAIA at-large postseason bids.
Oredigger head coach Chuck Morrell is 6-7 against the Saints and his teams have taken five of the past seven meetings. There’s no way around it—there’s always something extra-intense about the Tech-Carroll rivalry.
“I love playing in this game and our guys truly embrace the opportunity,” Morrell said. “We’re in a situation now where a lot of our games are rivalry games and it’s another big one for us in terms of what we want to do with our season.”
The fact that Tech’s chances of making the postseason are hinging on their latest clash with Carroll will make this go-around all the more meaningful. The Orediggers were firmly in control of their playoff destiny until Oct. 19, when College of Idaho kicker Kyle Mitchell nailed a walk-off 58-yard field goal to push Tech onto the playoff bubble.
Morrell’s message to his team in the aftermath was candid—treat the final four weeks of the regular season like the postseason.
“Our conversation immediately after was, ‘Listen, the kid made an unbelievable play and now every game is a playoff game for us.’ We’re entering this game like it’s the third week of the playoffs.”
The Saints and Orediggers have split their past two meetings, with each win coming on the opposing team’s home field. In the 2018 season, Carroll surged past Tech 35-14 at Bob Green Field as then-sophomore Saint Shane Sipes hauled in four touchdown passes.
The year before, Tech swept Carroll with a 45-28 win in the season opener and a 23-10 victory in October.
The Orediggers rushing attack continues to be a focal point of their offense, with the running back tandem of Blake Counts and Tyler Folkes combing for over 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns. Against Southern Oregon on the road last week, Folkes had a breakout game with two rushing scores, including a 57-yard touchdown run. The week prior, Counts ran wild for a hat trick performance against Eastern Oregon.
While Counts and Folkes may be the ones racking up yards, it’s Tech’s well-oiled machine of an offensive line that is buying them those opportunities.
For senior tackle Grant Benz, a Steele, N.D., native, there’s not much secret to the success the Orediggers line has had.
“We’re just a tight group of dudes that love to play ball,” Benz said. “We play as one unit. That’s what you have to do as an o-line, you can’t play as five individuals. And we’ve got a lot of good athletes behind us that just do their thing.”
The Saints are in their first season under Troy Purcell who replaced longtime coach Mike Van Diest after a 20-year career. Carroll opened their season with a deflating loss to Montana Western but has since gone on to win five of their past seven games.
As Tech gears up for another clash with its rival up north, Morrell talked about how his team has responded to change—a slew of new coaches coming aboard to start the season—and adversity, from dropping its first game of the year, to watching honorable mention all-American running back Jed Fike sidelined by injury.
In spite of that, the Orediggers are still in the playoff race.
“There’s a million reasons for us to not be where we’re at," Morrell said. "But in spite of all that our guys have stuck together and put together a great season. The family atmosphere and the closeness of these guys is incredible."
