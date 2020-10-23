BUTTE — Montana Tech senior Becca Richtman raced to a first-place finish in the women's 5k on Friday at the Montana Western Open in Dillon, earning her third victory in three events this season.
Richtman clocked a winning time of 18:58.50 after posting wins at the Frontier Conference Preview on Sept. 11 in Havre and the Frontier Rumble on Sept. 24 in Helena.
Carroll College's Reghan Worley placed second overall with a time of 19:04.70 and teammate Natalie Yocum took fourth (19:20) to help pace the Saints women to a team victory with 31 points. Montana Western took second with 67, junior college Southern Idaho came in third (82), Rocky Mountain College (82) took fourth and Montana tech (92) came in fifth.
Western's Eireann O'Connor was the top Bulldogs finisher, coming in fifth place at 19:24.80. The Battlin' Bears had two runners crack the Top 10 with Mei-Li Stevens (19:46.10) taking seventh and Courtney Hallock coming in ninth (19:57.40).
In the men's 8k race, Southern Idaho took first place with 38 points. The Frontier Conference schools were led by Rocky Mountain College (59) in second followed by Montana Tech (80) in third, Carroll College (90) in fourth, Montana Western (106) in fifth and MSU-Northern (118) in sixth.
Three unattached runners — Kyle Peterson, Nathan Carter and Max Scott — came in first, second and third respectively. The Frontier was paced by a fourth-place finish from Tech's Henry Kakalecik (26:56.80), a sixth-place finish from Rocky's Jackson Wilson (27:02.40), an eighth-place finish from Western's Matt Wilson (27:18.19) and a 10th-place finish from Northern's Field Soosloff (27:25.90).
In addition to Wilson, Rocky's Elijah Boyd scored in the top 10 with a time of 27:39.80.
The Western Open was the final race of the Frontier regular season. The Frontier Conference Championship is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Havre. The NAIA National Championship is set for Nov. 20 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
