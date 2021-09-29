KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA named Orediggers' Becca Richtman the National Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, according to a Wednesday release from Montana Tech.
Richtman, a senior from Ellburn, Illinois, placed first at the Montana Open hosted by the University of Montana. Richtman won the race in 16:43.20 against a field that included NCAA Division I and II schools.
Richtman won her second straight Frontier Conference Runner of the Week honor this past week. Richtman has won two of the three races she has participated in this season.
This is the second National Runner of the Week Award for Richtman in her career at Montana Tech. She also received the honor last season.
The Orediggers are off the next couple of weeks before returning at the Warrior Invitational on Oct. 16th.
