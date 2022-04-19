BUTTE — The Orediggers nearly swept the Frontier Conference track and field athletes of the week awards.
Montana Tech’s Becca Richtman and Jenna Jordan were selected as Frontier Conference women's track and field Athletes of the Week, respectively, according to a Monday release from Montana Tech.
Also according to a release from the university, Tech’s Justin Morgan was named men's track Athlete of the Week of the Frontier Conference.
Richtman, a senior from Ellburn, Illinois, competed against elite Division I competition at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, last week. Richtman placed fifth out of 77 entrants in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with an NAIA-A Standard time of 10:17.03. She also finished 12th out of 30 runners in the 5,000 with an NAIA-A Standard time of 16:23.08. Both times were personal bests and the fastest times in the NAIA this season.
Jordan, a freshman from Corvallis, was named the field athlete of the week. At the Whitworth Twilight Meet in Spokane, Washington, Jordan finished first out of 14 throwers in the javelin. She threw an NAIA A-Standard 42.51 meters and was more than four meters ahead of the second place finisher.
Morgan, a freshman from Thompson Falls, competed at the Whitworth Twilight Meet in Spokane, Washington, last week. He placed fourth out of nine runners in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:57.07. Morgan has the fastest time in the Frontier Conference in the steeplechase this season.
Carroll College's Lee Walburn was the men's field Athlete of the Week after scoring 7,165 in the decathlon, which was good enough for a ninth-place finish at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. The performance set a school record for the Saints and qualified Walburn for the NAIA national outdoor meet.
The Frontier Conference Championships take place next week in Helena on April 27-28.
