WHITEFISH — Peyton Vogl and Kaylee Fritz of Montana Western and Maureen Jessop of Montana Tech were singled out as the Frontier Conference volleyball players of the week Monday.

Jessop, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter from Corvallis, helped the No. 14 Orediggers play to a 4-0 record at the Frontier/North Star Crossover Tournament hosted by MSU-Northern in Havre. 

In netting attacker of the week honors, Jessop averaged 4.77 kills and 3.92 digs per set and had a .328 attack percentage in the victories.

Vogl was honored as the defender of the week. The 6-foot sophomore middle blocker from Townsend helped Western to a 4-0 mark in Havre.

Vogl had 23 blocks (seven solo and 16 assisted) in the four matches. She also averaged 2.29 kills per set and recorded a .377 attack percentage.

The setter of the week was the 5-7 Fritz. The sophomore from Kalispell averaged 11 assists and 2.43 digs per set.

