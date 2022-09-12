WHITEFISH — Peyton Vogl and Kaylee Fritz of Montana Western and Maureen Jessop of Montana Tech were singled out as the Frontier Conference volleyball players of the week Monday.
Jessop, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter from Corvallis, helped the No. 14 Orediggers play to a 4-0 record at the Frontier/North Star Crossover Tournament hosted by MSU-Northern in Havre.
In netting attacker of the week honors, Jessop averaged 4.77 kills and 3.92 digs per set and had a .328 attack percentage in the victories.
Vogl was honored as the defender of the week. The 6-foot sophomore middle blocker from Townsend helped Western to a 4-0 mark in Havre.
Vogl had 23 blocks (seven solo and 16 assisted) in the four matches. She also averaged 2.29 kills per set and recorded a .377 attack percentage.
The setter of the week was the 5-7 Fritz. The sophomore from Kalispell averaged 11 assists and 2.43 digs per set.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.