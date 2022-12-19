SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Bulldog Men's Basketball team lost to (RV) The Master's University this afternoon by a score of 74-68 at the Cactus Classic in Surprise, Ariz. The Bulldogs move to 6-9 overall at the conclusion of their trip to Arizona.
How it Happened
The Master's University the game started by taking a 9-2 lead over the Bulldogs in the first three minutes of the game. Brenton Woods hit his first of four three-pointers of the half to get the Bulldogs going. After snagging their first lead at 12-9 with 14 minutes left in the half, the Bulldogs rallied behind a total of nine three-pointers in the half to go up 40-32 at the half. The Bulldogs were also shooting an impressive team 53.6 percent from the field and 60 percent from the three-point line in the first half. Ky Kouba was a perfect five for five from the arc as he led the Bulldogs in scoring for the first half with 16 points.
The Mustangs started the second half by going on a 16-6 scoring run across an eight-minute stretch to cut the Bulldog lead down to just two points at 48-46. Deontavius Smith broke the Mustang attack with a jump shot at the top of the key to push the Bulldogs lead back to four. With 10:16 left in the game, Jok Jok drew a foul on a timely dunk that brought the score to 55-48. Back-to-back threes and a jump shot for the Mustangs at 8:43 gave TMU their first lead since the first four minutes of the game. TMU continued to pressure the Bulldogs by taking a five-point lead with over five minutes to play. Ky Kouba made a layup with 33 seconds remaining in the game to cut the Mustang lead down to three. TMU clung to the lead to finish the game up 74-68.
Notables
The Bulldogs had an impressive first half performance as they were shooting a team 53.6 percent from the field and 60 percent from the three-point line in the first half.
Despite hot start, the Bulldogs shot just 8.3 percent from the three-point line in the second half in comparison to the first half performance of 60 percent.
Ky Kouba led the Bulldogs with 25 points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Brenton Woods followed with 16 points, four assists, one steal, and a rebound.
Up Next
The Bulldogs finished up their road stand today and will take a break for the holidays. Their next game will be a Frontier Conference home matchup against the University of Providence at 4pm MST in Dillon, Mont on Jan. 5. Providence is 6-6 overall with three matchups before the Bulldogs see them on Jan. 5.
