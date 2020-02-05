The Montana Western football team produced a decent haul of recruits on National Signing Day.
The Bulldogs, coming off a 7-3 record, inked a total of 28 players on Wednesday. Among that crop were 12 Montanans — two who were a part of state championship winning programs last season — and a pair of Division I transfers.
Defensive backs were the most sought-after position with Western recruiting eight players into its secondary. The Bulldogs also signed five linebackers, a position that will need to be shored up after graduating AP All-American Jason Ferris who is now a student assistant coach for Western.
Cory Chaney, a tight end out of Eureka, was a member of the Lions team that claimed the 2019 Class B title with a 20-6 win over Manhattan and capped an undefeated season while securing Eureka's third crown in four years.
Bozeman graduate Latrell McCutcheon was a defensive back for the Hawks who stormed past previously unbeaten Butte in the Class AA championship.
Southwest Montana recruits included Keith Kippenhan, an offensive lineman out of Deer Lodge, and Jaxson Yanzick, a running back out of Jefferson.
The Bulldogs also recruited two Division I players, the first being running back Karl Tucker II from Montana State. The Great Falls CMR product and redshirt senior saw the field in eight games during the 2017 season.
Western also signed Reese Neville, a redshirt senior out of the University of Nevada who saw action in three games as a member of the Wolf Pack. A wide reciever for Nevada, Neville will be moving to the running back position with the Bulldogs.
Here's a rundown of all the players Western signed on Tuesday:
Welcome to the #DawgFamily to Cory Chaney from Eureka, MT! Cory is a big, athletic player that will bring toughness and physicality to the Bulldog Offense! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/joUKX2bPi0— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily to Reece Connolly from Billings, MT! Reece's toughness and grit along with his athleticism will make him a great addition to the Dawg D! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/llHhtMVJsC— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Brayden Cromwell from Scobey, MT! Brayden has played a variety of positions coming from 8-man football and will bring a lot of athleticism, length and toughness to the Junk Yard Dawgs! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/sXrulaHLbB— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Jackson Curtsinger from Yakima, WA! Jackson is a versatile player and will bring speed and ball skills to the Dawg D. #GoDawgs #SingingDay20 pic.twitter.com/HS92p8h0aA— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Mason Dionne from Havre, MT! Mason is a physical, strong player that will add to a proud tradition of Dawg Linebackers! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/p5inC6gkKx— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Kyle Hotvedt from Manhattan, MT! Kyle is a tall, long, athletic player that will be a great addition to the Dawg D! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/0YHmFMTi8J— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Ben Howerton from Horseshoe Bend, ID! Ben was a relentless defensive player in high school and will add tenacity and toughness to the Dawg D! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/GZd2G9DgVr— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Matthew Jorgensen from Deer Park, WA! Matthew is a dual sport athlete that will add speed and toughness to the offensive backfield! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/A6fMIFpY5q— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Luke Kaniho from Kamuela, HI! Luke is a high-motor, athletic defensive linemen that will be a great addition to the Dawg D-Line! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/P9cax39KRZ— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Keith Kippenhan from Deer Lodge, MT! Keith will bring athleticism and versatility to the Junk Yard Dawgs! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/Yzv7jXrFpD— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Jacob Kirkwood from Newport, WA! Jacob brings excellent ball skills and dynamic athleticism to the Bulldog Offense! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/qlopxvJSQj— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Latrell McCutcheon from Bozeman, MT! Latrell brings experience, length and fantastic athleticism to the Dawg D! #GoDawgs #SingingDay20 pic.twitter.com/9zV81XGR7W— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Carson McGinness from Eden, MT! Carson is an intelligent player who brings a dynamic skill set to the Bulldogs! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/LWiafcWDQ6— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily John Mears from Belgrade, MT! John is a dual sport athlete and brings a great competitiveness and toughness to the Bulldog Specialists! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/JouldpTG4J— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Grant Michaliszyn from Colville, WA! Grant was a two-way player from a state championship program and will bring a great work ethic, toughness and big play ability to the Dawg D! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/7jWPlA3KWy— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Reese Neville from Yerington, NV! Reese is a dynamic athlete with experience at RB and WR and will be a playmaker for the Bulldog O this year! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/a1FZXFSndP— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Luke Nichols from Newport, WA! Luke is an extremely bright young man that brings relentless effort and physicality to the Junk Yard Dawgs! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/f5HdhoHNIh— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Chance Sheldon-Allen from Kalispell, MT! Chance is state champion sprinter that brings toughness and athleticism to the Dawg D! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/DjFBi1TUSv— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Paul Skirko from Colville, WA! Paul played all over the field and is a big, fast athlete that played both sides of the ball and helped his team win a state championship! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/9NIlDxPmyR— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Skye Gallaway from Mullan, ID! Skye dominated 8-man football as a running back and will bring speed and strength to the Bulldog offensive backfield! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/MHJamETTvC— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Caden Thomas from Boise, ID! Caden was the 5A SIC DPOY and will bring a high Football Intelligence, toughness and physicality to the Dawg D! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/KwvivNPIHE— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Riley Thurber from Rexburg, ID! Riley comes from a state championship program and brings rangy athleticism and grit to the Dawg Secondary! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/MdQPMqsWMa— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Karl Tucker II from Great Falls, MT! Karl brings experience, intelligence and big play ability to the Bulldog O! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/hN8Cnxal6k— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Colton Van Dijk from Belfair, WA! Colton brings relentless effort, toughness and love for the game to the Dawg D! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/M676Wpvnvs— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Craig Young from Blackfoot, ID! Craig brings a terrific arm, a high IQ and a toughness to the Dawg QB room! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/sgeTGrJ8Co— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Zayne Konkol from Belgrade, MT! Zayne is a competitive, physical guy that has been around college football and brings a lot of toughness to the Dawg D-Line! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/Ahq0CZ2U12— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #DawgFamily Jace Mann from Nampa, ID! Jace has great ball skills, is shifty and brings a lot of speed to the Bulldog WR Group! #GoDawgs #SigningDay20 pic.twitter.com/JUHFpcfzac— UMWFootball (@UMWFootball) February 5, 2020
