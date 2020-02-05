The Montana Western football team produced a decent haul of recruits on National Signing Day. 

The Bulldogs, coming off a 7-3 record, inked a total of 28 players on Wednesday. Among that crop were 12 Montanans — two who were a part of state championship winning programs last season — and a pair of Division I transfers.  

Defensive backs were the most sought-after position with Western recruiting eight players into its secondary. The Bulldogs also signed five linebackers, a position that will need to be shored up after graduating AP All-American Jason Ferris who is now a student assistant coach for Western. 

Cory Chaney, a tight end out of Eureka, was a member of the Lions team that claimed the 2019 Class B title with a 20-6 win over Manhattan and capped an undefeated season while securing Eureka's third crown in four years.  

Bozeman graduate Latrell McCutcheon was a defensive back for the Hawks who stormed past previously unbeaten Butte in the Class AA championship.

Southwest Montana recruits included Keith Kippenhan, an offensive lineman out of Deer Lodge, and Jaxson Yanzick, a running back out of Jefferson. 

The Bulldogs also recruited two Division I players, the first being running back Karl Tucker II from Montana State. The Great Falls CMR product and redshirt senior saw the field in eight games during the 2017 season.  

Western also signed Reese Neville, a redshirt senior out of the University of Nevada who saw action in three games as a member of the Wolf Pack. A wide reciever for Nevada, Neville will be moving to the running back position with the Bulldogs.  

Here's a rundown of all the players Western signed on Tuesday: 

