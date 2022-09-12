WHITEFISH — Three student-athletes from Montana Western swept the Frontier Conference football players of the week honors.
The players were singled out Monday.
The Bulldogs' Braden Smith (defensive), Jon Jund (offensive) and John Mears (special teams) were acknowledged.
Only two Frontier Conference football teams were in action over the weekend and both played nonconference games on Saturday.
Playing in Dillon, No. 17 Western defeated No. 16 Dickinson State (North Dakota) 35-14. Both Western and DSU were NAIA playoff teams last season.
The only other Frontier squad to play was Eastern Oregon, which suffered a 33-7 loss on the road at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington.
Smith, a junior linebacker from Whitehall, had four solo tackles, seven assisted tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Jund, a senior quarterback from Spring Creek, Nevada, was 17 of 29 for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He added 70 rushing yards and two scores on 17 carries.
Mears, a redshirt sophomore kicker from Belgrade, was 5 for 5 on conversion kicks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.