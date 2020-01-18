DILLON — Cedric Boone drilled six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 27 points Saturday night as Montana Western outpaced Rocky Mountain College 94-80 at Straugh Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs made 15 of 28 3-pointers in all (53.6%), with Boone hitting 6 of 12. James Jones and Connor Burkhart each added 17 points for Western, which improved to 9-8 overall and 2-4 in the Frontier Conference.

Rocky dipped to 6-9 overall and 1-5 in league play.

Clayton Ladine had 20 points to lead the Battlin' Bears, while teammate Lukas Vining added 15 points. Maxim Stevens had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for Rocky.

As a team, Western had 22 assists, led by Boone and Jones, who each had seven.

