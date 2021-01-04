BILLINGS — Early in the fourth quarter Monday night, Rocky Mountain College guard Kloie Thatcher drove hard into the paint and barreled shoulder-first into Montana Western defender Sydney Sheridan.
It was an obvious offensive foul — and it elicited a loud squawk from Sheridan that echoed in a spectatorless environment, but she hung in there and took the collision like a champ. It also was a sign of frustration from Thatcher, who spent nearly 40 minutes trying to run Rocky’s offense against the Bulldogs’ persistent pressure.
In the end, Western got the best of the Battlin’ Bears 79-66 in the first game played at RMC’s Fortin Center in exactly 10 months. The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 and 2-1 in the Frontier Conference. It was the first outing of the season for Rocky, and served as the opening game of a doubleheader with the men’s teams.
The Bulldogs won the men’s game 73-64. Fans were not allowed into the arena for either game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Brynley Fitzgerald had a doubled double of 19 points and 15 rebounds, while rising sophomore Shainy Mack added career-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the Western women.
After opting out of any non-league games and having its first four Frontier Conference contests canceled due to the pandemic, the game was more of a learning experience for a Rocky team filled with many new faces.
But that wasn’t much consolation for Thatcher, who is taking on a bigger role this season in terms of both statistical production and leadership. And Thatcher agreed that her offensive foul was a microcosm of the torment she and the Bears faced from the Bulldogs’ in-your-face defense.
Thatcher, formerly a standout at Butte Central High School, finished with 11 points but only managed to attempt one shot in the second half, a 3-pointer that hit nothing but net. She also had eight assists, but as a team the Bears turned the ball over 23 times.
“When we drive we’re supposed to drive hard, so that’s my fault,” Thatcher said afterward, an apologetic tone coming from behind her face covering.
“We knew going in it was going to be a battle and what their goal was. I just don’t think we had an idea on how well they were going to do it. We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do.”
Fitzgerald’s double didn’t come as a particular surprise, but Mack’s performance was a bit of a coming out party for 5-foot-8 guard who led Three Forks to an undefeated season and a state title as a senior in 2018.
Mack scored nine of her 22 points in the third quarter, and also finished with five rebounds, five steals and four assists.
“Shainy’s a kid that knows nothing but winning and working hard,” Western coach Lindsay Woolley said. “She came from a great high school program that won a lot of games. She’s got good instincts, and you can see it.”
One big bright spot for Rocky was the play of newcomer Shauna Bribiescas, a transfer from Pima Community College in Arizona. Bribiescas scored a game-high 23 points and hit 5 of 7 from behind the arc. She also had seven rebounds.
Rocky post Mackenzie Dethman spent most of the game on the bench in foul trouble, which did the Bears no favors both in term of scoring or rebounding. Still, they kept the game close until the later until the fourth quarter and cut a 12-point deficit to one before halftime.
Western lost Jenni Weber to an apparent ankle injury in the second quarter, and was also without Seeley-Swan product Paige Holmes, a productive senior.
The teams will play again Tuesday at the Fortin Center at 4 p.m. The men’s game will follow at 6.
“In the first quarter they got us on our heels and in the second quarter they had a chance to really open it up,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said. “They punched us and we responded at times, but ultimately when we got it close several times I felt like we turned it over or missed an easy one. But credit their defense.”
Bulldogs stay hot
Western’s men came into Monday having hit 30 3-pointers combined in their first three games, and the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1) kept that pace by hitting 10 of 24 from beyond the arc against Rocky (0-1, 0-1).
UMW’s Jamal Stephenson hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts and led the way with a team-high 16 points.
The Bulldogs’ perimeter shooting was a concern for Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen, and Western remained consistent. But that was only part of the equation, as Western made 48% of its overall field goals and shot a blistering 56% (15 of 27) in the second half.
“I didn’t think it was the 10 3s that necessarily hurt us. They’re going to make some 3s,” Dreikosen said. “Give them credit. They’re not that big but they were able to get points in the paint in different ways, and when we got our opportunities we didn’t take advantage. Their shooting percentage was the difference in the basketball game.”
Rocky’s Darius Henderson led all scorers with 20 points. Four Rocky players reached double-figure scoring but the Bears, by comparison, shot just 34% overall from the floor.
Sam Vining added 12 points and Kevin Fassu and Nick Hart each scored 10.
Max Clark delivered 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Western. Colter Miller and Michael Haverfield scored 12 points apiece.
Now Rocky will try to salvage a split in a rematch Tuesday as part of the Frontier Conference back-to-back style scheduling this season. It’s a format Dreikosen is familiar with from his playing days at Rocky, and he’s aware of its unique nature.
“It’s a mental game right now,” he said. “You get 24 hours to get ready. Not even. The team that beat you the last time is going to be playing with confidence and you’ve got to go prove that you’re better than the night before.
“We’ve got a good basketball team, I still think. I’m encouraged about it, and we’ll see how guys react” on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.