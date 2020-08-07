BUTTE — The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western Bulldogs are still set to meet in football, but volleyball will have to wait.
After the Frontier Conference Council of Presidents met via a video conference recently, the conference announced that the updated eight-game round-robin football schedule is still the current plan with a slight change in start date, but that the conference has elected to push volleyball to the spring.
Football will start one week later than initially planned, Sept. 19, but teams can still have players practice at institutions starting Aug. 15.
For Western athletic director Bill Wilson, the constant changes and latest announcement are just a representation of what's been a difficult period.
“I’m past the point of frustration," Wilson said. "You can sense that with all the athletic directors, coaches, players and administrators. We all experienced that months ago. Then you get into the mode of, well I’ve gotta be flexible, I’ve gotta be flexible and be prepared for this ever-changing circumstance that we’re in.
"I liken it to white-water rafting; it’s one thing to go down the river that you know the rapids, how you’ll navigate it. It’s different when you get in a river you’ve never been down before."
According to the press release, the football delay was “recommended by league administrators to give returning students more time to adjust to new health protocols that have been instilled on every campus.”
Montana Tech athletic director Matt Stepan was unavailable for interview, but did provide a statement.
"Making decisions in the current times is extremely difficult when putting the emphasis on safety and trying to provide the best possible experience for our student athletes. Our emphasis remains on a safe and orderly return to campus and each of our sports present their own set of different challenges. We are continuing to meet with conference, local health, and campus and administration everyday when trying to navigate the daily challenges."
The Frontier also announced that all its teams plan to participate in the postseason, “whenever the NAIA championship dates are set for next spring.”
Wilson said that weather is a factor in keeping the football season in the fall, but that it isn't the only factor.
"Some of the conversation has been around how challenging [spring football] would be in Montana with the weather, but that’s not the only thing that’s discussed and not the only reason we want to play in the fall, it’s done in the best interest of the institutions and the students and staff," he said.
As for volleyball, league administrators decided the sport will be delayed, saying it is accommodating “all schools in the Frontier Conference” and that it aligns with the NAIA championships, which have been pushed to spring as well.
Montana Tech head coach Brian Solomon said the news is certainly not ideal, and that more information is needed from the conference and NAIA's brass.
"It was of course disappointing news to communicate to our student-athletes," Solomon said. "There are still many unanswered questions that we are looking for leadership from at the national and conference offices. However, despite any disappointment we are most committed to the on-campus, in-person education we are about to undertake as a campus and this will only help us achieve that priority."
For both schools, the clear priority has not been the best way to have a season but the best way to have a season that is safe and secure for their athletes and staff.
While it's somewhat easing to have a result and an update to volleyball's schedule and plan, it will also provide its own problems, Wilson said.
"It does present challenges when you take a season and completely move it to another season," he said. "There’s no guarantee and it’s puzzling. All across the country, we're hearing, 'we’re going to move to the spring.' Covid-19 doesn’t end on December 31. We’re going to face similar challenges then, but we’re prepared we have policy and guidelines and will wear masks but it will still be a challenge."
The silver lining of volleyball's move to spring? Time and preparation.
Solomon says it is a chance for his team, which was narrowly eliminated from the NAIA National Tournament last fall, to keep preparing and not be rushed ahead of the upcoming season.
"We now have more time time to adjust to today’s new challenges and safely reintroduce our athletic training," he said. "I am excited to use this time to improve our opportunity to compete in a safe environment at an even higher level of competition."
Montana Western echoed the same sentiment and is fully focused on adapting.
"I could anticipate in the Frontier Conference a triple header of volleyball and basketball," Wilson said. "It would be a lot of work and a lot of work for our institution, which is limited in staff to begin with.
"But we have to adjust and get through it. That’s what we have to do."
