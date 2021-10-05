DILLON — The University of Montana Western announced Tuesday the appointment of Michael Feuling as athletic director and development officer, according to a release from the university.
Feuling currently serves at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Oregon, as their annual fund development and community relations officer. Before working at Linn-Benton, Feuling worked at Western Oregon University for more than 10 years, serving as assistant athletic director for development.
At Western Oregon, one of Feuling’s focuses was leading fundraising efforts for the university and athletic department. He was responsible for managing fundraising campaigns, programs, events and initiatives that generated funds and established a strong donor pipeline.
By developing strategic relationships with alumni, friends, family and community members in 2019, Feuling led fundraising efforts that brought in over $485K, a record for Western Oregon athletics.
Feuling was selected after a national search that brought several candidates to campus. He was also one of three finalists for the same position at Montana State Billings this summer.
“Michael’s commitment to students and passion for providing opportunities for growth through athletics and academics, as well as his successful background in fundraising, make Michael an excellent choice for Montana Western,” said UMW Chancellor Michael Reid in the press release. “I’d like to thank the community of Dillon and our students, faculty, and staff, for their participation and input they provided during the search process. I’m looking forward to welcoming Michael and his family to the Bulldog Community.”
Feuling earned a Master of Arts in Sports Administration from Lasell University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western Oregon.
“I'm humbled and honored for this opportunity and can't wait to work with the terrific staff and student-athletes at Montana Western. The community support for the university and Bulldog athletics is incredible, and my family and I are excited to join the team,” Feuling said in Tuesday's release. “I want to thank the search committee and Chancellor Reid and as the next athletic director for UMW, I look forward to creating a ‘championship experience’ for the student-athletes and set them up for success in the classroom, in competition, and after they graduate.”
“We are excited to welcome Michael, Jamee, and their sons to the Bulldog Community. Michael's experience in fundraising will help create new opportunities for our coaches to improve their programs and recruit outstanding athletes to Montana Western. His previous work in collegiate athletics has prepared him well to understand our culture and he brings in great energy and ideas to help us continue to advance each of our programs,” said Interim Athletic Director Janelle Handlos, according to Montana Western's release.
Feuling will begin his duties Nov. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.