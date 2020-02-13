BILLINGS — Cedric Boone scored 21 points and Max Clark added 17 as Montana Western defeated Rocky Mountain College on Thursday at the Fortin Center.

Western scored 23 points off turnovers in handing Rocky its 12th consecutive loss. The Bulldogs improved to 11-13 overall and 4-9 in the Frontier Conference. Rocky is now 6-17 and 1-13.

Grant Wallace had 24 points on 12-of-18 shooting to pace the Battlin' Bears. Clayton Ladine added 14 points with six rebounds and six assists.

Rocky led 40-32 at halftime but Western outscored the Bears 49-34 in the second half.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments