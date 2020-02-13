BILLINGS — Cedric Boone scored 21 points and Max Clark added 17 as Montana Western defeated Rocky Mountain College on Thursday at the Fortin Center.
Western scored 23 points off turnovers in handing Rocky its 12th consecutive loss. The Bulldogs improved to 11-13 overall and 4-9 in the Frontier Conference. Rocky is now 6-17 and 1-13.
Grant Wallace had 24 points on 12-of-18 shooting to pace the Battlin' Bears. Clayton Ladine added 14 points with six rebounds and six assists.
Rocky led 40-32 at halftime but Western outscored the Bears 49-34 in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.