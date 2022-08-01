KANSAS CITY — Six days after being picked to win the Frontier Conference in a poll by the league’s coaches, Montana Western is the conference’s highest-ranked team in the NAIA Football Preseason Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Monday.
The Bulldogs, who shared the league’s regular-season championship with Rocky Mountain College and College of Idaho, will begin the season ranked 17th in the nation.
Rocky was voted No. 19 with 98 points, followed by Carroll and C of I in the “receiving votes” category.
Western, led by All-American quarterback and Frontier Offensive Player of the Year Jon Jund, went 8-4 overall (7-3 conf.) in 2021 and represented the conference in the NAIA Football Championship Series as the No. 16 seed.
Rocky and C of I both finished the 2021 season 7-3, but were ranked outside the top-20 in last season’s final regular-season poll and were thus ineligible for a postseason berth.
Carroll was 6-4 a season ago, suffering those four losses by a combined 13 points.
Nate Dick, Rocky’s top passer and rusher from last season, returns for the Battlin’ Bears after totaling 27 touchdowns.
C of I gets quarterback Ryan Hibbs, All-American linebacker Dylan Martinez and All-Conference defensive end Keagan McCoy back, but loses All-American running back Nick Calzaretta.
Carroll returns 10 starters on offense and eight on defense, including All-American center Andrew Carter and running back Matthew Burgess. Sophomore quarterback Jack Prka is the presumed starter after helming the Saints in their final seven games last season.
Carroll and Rocky were picked to finish second in the Frontier this season, followed closely by the Yotes.
Western and Carroll open the season against one another on Aug. 27 inside Nelson Stadium. Rocky begins its campaign on the road against Southern Oregon, while C of I hosts Montana State-Northern.
Reigning NAIA National Champion Morningside and 2021 runner-up Grand View begin the season No. 1 and No. 2. Northwestern (Iowa), Lindsey Wilson and Marian round out the top-five.
