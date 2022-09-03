DILLON–The Montana Western football team toppled Eastern Oregon University in their 2022 home opener 48-14. They totaled 419 offensive yards and six touchdowns. John Mears also tacked on two field goals for the Bulldogs. The Bulldog defense came to play as they were able to rack up five takeaways from the Mountie offense.
"I was encouraged this week as the guys did a very good job of improving and made a big jump between week one and week two. It was encouraging to see our quarterback progress through his reads. Our offensive line was consistent in their run and pass blocking. Our defense was really good again today, despite a few lapses during the game. We have some work to do, but are pleased with the win." Coach Ryan Nourse said following the game.
How It Happened
The Bulldog defense started the game by forcing a fumble to take the ball away from the EOU offense on the opening drive. This was followed by the first of two Mears field goals to put the first points on the board of the game for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs added three rushing touchdowns by Jon Jund, Reese Neville, and Colten McPhee, along with another field goal by Mears before Eastern Oregon was able to find the end zone with 1:53 remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs answered with another rushing touchdown by Jund to send the Bulldogs to halftime up 34-7. The Bulldog defense had three takeaways in the first half; including two forced fumbles and a 79-yard interception return by Braden Swank.
The second half started with a five minute and thirty-one second, 85-yard drive that culminated in a Jund 14-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Shipley. The Bulldogs went up 41-7 before allowing a 65-yard Mounties touchdown pass to Malachi Spurrier. The Bulldogs held the Mounties scoreless for the remainder of the game and added another Jund touchdown pass to Shipley with 13:24 left in the game. Linebacker Braden Smith forced a fumble and Reece Stanish intercepted a pass at midfield from EOU quarterback Tanner Sweek. The Bulldogs took over with 2:35 remaining in the game and successfully ran out the clock to claim their first victory of the 2022 season.
Notables
• The Bulldogs offense sprang to life this week, racking up 419 total yards, six touchdowns, and two field goals.
• Jund went 20-29 for 223 yards and two touchdowns passing. He also added 22 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
• McPhee and Neville each scored a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs and combined for 146 rushing yards.
• The Bulldog defense held the Eastern Oregon offense to just 11 first downs and forced five takeaways.
• Swank picked off Mountie quarterback Luke Ross and ran it back 79 yards to give the Bulldogs great field position in the first half.
• James Aragon added two sacks for the Bulldog defense.
• Kameron Rauser led the defense with 8 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Up next
The Bulldogs will look to carry this momentum into next week as they will be hosting #16 ranked Dickinson State (N.D.) at 1 PM MST at Vigilante Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.