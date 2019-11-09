College of Idaho made a statement Saturday.
Montana Western hit the road to take on the undefeated Yotes, but failed to return to the Treasure State with a win after the Bulldogs fell 38-27 in a game that officially crowned C of I as Frontier Conference champions.
The first half was exactly what Western needed to have a chance at winning and keeping their NAIA playoff hopes alive, despite the Bulldogs trailing 7-0 early thanks to a seven-yard touchdown run from Yotes running back Nick Calzaretta.
Western responded with twenty unanswered points off of two field goals from kicker Mark Kharchenko and two rushing touchdowns from backup quarterback Sean Miller and running back J.D. Ferris.
However, C of I had a scoring streak of their own.
A Kyle Mitchell field goal at the end of half brought the Yotes within 10, which were followed by 28 more unanswered points which sealed a victory and a Frontier Conference title for Caldwell.
Western can put part of the blame on three second-half turnovers, giving C of I all the opportunity it needed to complete the comeback.
While the Yotes look to wrap up an undefeated season with a home visit from MSU-Northern, the Bulldogs return home to Vigilante Field to host Southern Oregon in hopes of a 7-3 season record and a win on senior night.
