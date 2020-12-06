DILLON – The Bulldogs slated their second victory of the season Sunday afternoon with a convincing 72-52 win over The College of Idaho Yotes. The back-to-back wins over the Yotes can be credited to the Bulldogs' defense.
The Yotes (0-3) turned the ball over 23 times on Sunday, which showed only slight improvement against the Bulldog press compared to Saturday's game. Despite two games of an intense defensive presence, Bulldogs coach Lindsay Woolley said their defense will continue to improve.
"We have some stuff to clean up on the defensive end, I wasn't exactly happy with how we rebounded the ball and we didn't do a great job keeping the ball in front of us," Woolley said.
Woolley also said that it was good to get two early home wins with two key games against Montana Tech coming next weekend. On the offensive end, the Bulldogs attacked the paint and focused more on shot selection in Sunday's win.
The Bulldogs (2-0) shot 52% from the floor Sunday, led by Natali Denning's 23 points and Lilly Gopher's 13-point outing. Gopher had a very efficient game and did not miss any of her five field goal attempts.
"I think we have a variety of kids who can score 10-to-15 points a night so there's not one person to key in on," Woolley said. "Lilly was super efficient today."
Gopher also played a key role on defense, coming up with a highlight block in the third quarter of Sunday's game. Gopher also blocked two shots on Saturday, adding to the dominance of the Bulldogs' defense.
The Yotes out-rebounded the Bulldogs 30-21. Lexi Mitchell led the Yotes in scoring with 12 points and added eight rebounds. The College of Idaho will face Wiiliam Jessup University in Caldwell on Saturday, looking for its first win of the season.
Montana Western will host Montana Tech on Saturday at 5 p.m. and again on Sunday. The series will be the first time the Orediggers take the court this season after COVID-19 difficulties have canceled all prior games.
"The girls feel good. We've got two huge ones next week as long as everything goes according to plan with testing," Woolley said. "It's a matter of continuing to fine-tune but is has been good to play some games and get a different look than practice."
